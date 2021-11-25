EDITORIAL: Until we meet again

This isn’t goodbye, even though I’m stepping down from the newspaper effective this week. I have lived in Greene County for 16 years, raising my children here, and have no intention to move away. Some may be unaware that I was a reporter for three years before becoming the newspaper’s editor, which I have been for more than three years.
On Aug. 16, 2018, I told readers in this same space that I was ready to roll as I took over as the editor of the Greene County Record. And roll we did. With so much happening in Greene every day, there has been more than enough to write about—including a global pandemic—and I have had fun doing that. My favorites were the situations when I had the privilege to tell someone’s story—such as Larry Lamb, whose family has lived in Greene for six generations; Evelyn Powell, who found precious artifacts belonging to a loved one after a robbery of an abandoned property; the approval and creation of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project chimney in Stanardsville that stands as remembrance of the families forced off the mountains to make way for Shenandoah National Park; county philanthropist Ethyle Giuseppe, who lived to 101 years old; Martin Mooney’s legacy of football at William Monroe High; and so many more.
We also won a few awards along the way in the past three years: 32 from the Virginia Press Association and from the Virginia Farm Bureau we received two honorable mentions and one first in the state in the nondaily category for our agriculture coverage. While awards are nice, they are not why we do what we do.
I also had the opportunity to learn even more about the county I call home utilizing the paper’s archive books in our office, including: moonshining; court days in Stanardsville; and infamous madams, the Everleigh Sisters.
When I took over, I really noticed the condition of the newspaper books and worked for years with the Greene County Historical Society to get the archive digitized. With help from Scott Mingledorff, this year that process has begun at the Library of Virginia. I am extremely grateful this is happening before we lose the documentation of some of our county’s history.
I will continue to serve the county and its residents in my next role as the full-time grant writer for Greene County. I am extremely excited to take on this new position in Greene and find ways to finance the myriad projects the county needs to serve the abundance of new residents that have found our little corner of paradise in the past 20 years. To me, the job is mostly advocating for Greene County and its residents, something I find myself doing every day and something I’m honored to continue to do in my new role.
I have been blessed to work beside some wonderful people and I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank them all for their support and encouragement all these years. I’m still passionate about the need for community journalism so I hope you all will continue to support the newspaper as it’s truly the only place you will find Greene County-specific content regularly and in-depth.