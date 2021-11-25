EDITORIAL: Until we meet again

This isn’t goodbye, even though I’m stepping down from the newspaper effective this week. I have lived in Greene County for 16 years, raising my children here, and have no intention to move away. Some may be unaware that I was a reporter for three years before becoming the newspaper’s editor, which I have been for more than three years.

On Aug. 16, 2018, I told readers in this same space that I was ready to roll as I took over as the editor of the Greene County Record. And roll we did. With so much happening in Greene every day, there has been more than enough to write about—including a global pandemic—and I have had fun doing that. My favorites were the situations when I had the privilege to tell someone’s story—such as Larry Lamb, whose family has lived in Greene for six generations; Evelyn Powell, who found precious artifacts belonging to a loved one after a robbery of an abandoned property; the approval and creation of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project chimney in Stanardsville that stands as remembrance of the families forced off the mountains to make way for Shenandoah National Park; county philanthropist Ethyle Giuseppe, who lived to 101 years old; Martin Mooney’s legacy of football at William Monroe High; and so many more.