EDITORIAL: Until next time, Greene County

When I first came to work in Greene County, I had spent a decade believing no one would ever actually pay me to write for a living. Having worked in a variety of food service, retail and administrative roles, I was unhappy and searching for a place to belong and utilize my best skills.

Terry Beigie, then-editor of the Greene County Record, emailed me in response to one of many resumes I sent out to local news outlets with the familiar but still disappointing notice that they were not hiring at the time. Fast-forward to a few months later, and I had left my job as a barista working for a large corporation only to find out that there just happened to be a full-time writing position open at none other than my local newspaper in Greene County, Virginia.

As staff writer under Terry’s tutelage, I expanded my knowledge of writing for the news reader, honed my skills in AP style, and overcame shyness with regards to interviewing and attending local government meetings. I met and interviewed so many fascinating local folks, from the 87-years-young piano tuner in Dyke to the young vegan couple starting an animal sanctuary in Stanardsville. I learned about high school sports (and even enjoyed myself at last spring’s baseball playoffs!) and bought a monogrammed William Monroe Dragons shirt or two.

When COVID-19 appeared on the scene, our two-woman team didn’t miss a beat. We covered health department press briefings, watched Gov. Northam explain the shuttering of schools and watched with amazement as everyone and anyone became an “expert” on public health and biology. We waded through medical and legal terminology and attended every extra school board meeting trying to determine what was the safest way to reopen schools to our county’s children.

In my two years as a reporter, I have learned so much from my readers and subjects and the Record was several times recognized for excellence in both content and format—winning the Sweepstakes award in the Virginia Press Association annual contest for 2021 for the first time in the paper’s long history.

Although I have loved my time with the Record and was grateful for the confidence of being promoted to editor in 2022, running an entire newspaper takes more than a single person, and the job began to overwhelm me in the past few months, despite all our efforts to find new employees or freelancers to help fill in the blanks.

I have come to the difficult decision to step down from my role. I am not going far (you will still see me on Main Street this summer!) and I intend to continue freelancing for the Record in my spare time. Thank you all for the confidence you’ve shown in me these past 2.5 years, and I look forward to seeing the next phase of local news in Greene County.

Until then, as quoted in The Truman Show, “In case I don’t see you—good afternoon, good evening and good night!”

Kathleen Shoshana Borrelli

Editor, Greene County Record

