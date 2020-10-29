EDITORIAL: Tourism helps support our county

In a 2002 editorial, the Greene County Record told officials that it would take some effort and initiative to lure tourists to the area. The editorial recognized the need for tourism for economic development and to take some of the tax burden off the residents themselves. Looking at the numbers for the past year, it seems Greene County has been successful in this regard. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation report, tourists spent more than $22 million in Greene County in 2019, which is a 5.8% jump over 2018.

We live in a beautiful area in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With rolling hills and pasture land, western Greene County’s viewsheds are breathtaking. Greene County officials have made a conscious effort to turn our geographic asset into economic development through tourism, and it’s paid off with a 22% increase in tourist spending over the past five years and a 20% increase in local tax receipts.

Who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend peeping at the fall foliage in the beauty of Greene County?