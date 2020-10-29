EDITORIAL: Tourism helps support our county

In a 2002 editorial, the Greene County Record told officials that it would take some effort and initiative to lure tourists to the area. The editorial recognized the need for tourism for economic development and to take some of the tax burden off the residents themselves. Looking at the numbers for the past year, it seems Greene County has been successful in this regard. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation report, tourists spent more than $22 million in Greene County in 2019, which is a 5.8% jump over 2018.
We live in a beautiful area in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With rolling hills and pasture land, western Greene County’s viewsheds are breathtaking. Greene County officials have made a conscious effort to turn our geographic asset into economic development through tourism, and it’s paid off with a 22% increase in tourist spending over the past five years and a 20% increase in local tax receipts.
Who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend peeping at the fall foliage in the beauty of Greene County?
As Greene County grows, demands for services by citizens grow, too. One way the county accomplishes the funding of those demands, as well as take some of the tax burden off residents, is through a 5% transient occupancy tax on those who stay in hotels, motels, lodges, cabins, tree houses—any short-term lodging. Additionally, there is a 4% meals tax. In 2019, $630,019 in local tax receipts came into Greene County coffers, which is a 5.7% increase over 2018.
We don’t want Greene County to become Northern Virginia—that’s a statement that’s been spoken recently at many meetings. We agree. We’d hate to see Greene even become more like Albemarle County. We cannot lose our rural countryside, our mountain heritage, our agricultural heritage—we need a balance between economic and residential growth and amenities while protecting who we were are at our cores.
There has to be a way to protect that as we face the changes we see coming in the near future. Greene faces serious funding issues with water and sewer infrastructure, aging government facilities and school buildings, additional law enforcement personnel and needed upgrades for emergency services.
Greene has a finite amount of funding for these projects, and others. We think additional tourism revenue in Greene can actually help us preserve the rural nature of the majority of our county. We also need other business development opportunities to help fund our major projects coming sooner rather than later.
The county must continue to make tourism a priority, and seek other business opportunities, or we’ll lose what makes Greene County a truly special place to live. And visit.
