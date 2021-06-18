EDITORIAL: Tomorrow is not guaranteed

As of June 14, 11,318 Virginians have died from COVID-19 in the past year and a half. Of those who passed away, 47% were 80 years old or older—but that means the majority were under 80. Of that number, 378 were under the age of 50 and 30 were under the age of 30. All of these deaths were tragic, and we should do everything in our power to prevent more like it—just like we wear seatbelts while driving or a helmet while riding a bike or motorcycle. (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia-demographics)
Yet, even when the world is not in the midst of a pandemic, there are stories of deaths every day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top causes of death in Virginia in 2017 were cancer (15,064), heart disease (14,861), accidents (3,922) and stroke (3,555). According to the Virginia Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Fatal Drug Overdose Report, 2,297 Virginia died from drug overdoses in calendar year 2020.
Even in everyday circumstances, we never know what may happen. Data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles shows that 827 deaths occurred on Virginia’s roadways in 2019. Another 139 were killed while walking or cycling. In addition to the fatalities, statistics indicate that 180 people are injured every day of the year in the commonwealth from traffic crashes—and 80% of crashes are attributed to distracted driving. (https://www.drivesmartva.org/about-dsv/annual-report)
In our own hometown, 16-year-old Joshua Johnson passed away suddenly while on vacation with his family just last week. A sophomore who played football and basketball for the Dragons, his passing has been felt deeply by the entire William Monroe community, and hundreds came out last Thursday for a candlelight memorial in his honor hosted at the school. (shorturl.at/pEMQ2) The memorial was held on the sixth anniversary of the death of another William Monroe High School student, Craig Jeffers, who passed away just days after graduating in 2015.
No matter how careful you try to be, tomorrow is never guaranteed. The deer running across the road at 2 a.m. doesn’t care if you’re only a teenager, with many years left to live. The tree falling on your roof doesn’t know you just paid off your mortgage. The cancerous tumor growing in a body doesn’t know that its host was a light to all around them. Sometimes, things just happen.
One lesson we can all take away from the coronavirus pandemic is to stop taking the little things for granted. Hug your friends. Tell your partner you love them every day. Don’t forget to call your mom. Live every day as though it’s your last, because we never truly know what tomorrow will bring.
“The only thing you ever have is now.”