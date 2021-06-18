EDITORIAL: Tomorrow is not guaranteed

In our own hometown, 16-year-old Joshua Johnson passed away suddenly while on vacation with his family just last week. A sophomore who played football and basketball for the Dragons, his passing has been felt deeply by the entire William Monroe community, and hundreds came out last Thursday for a candlelight memorial in his honor hosted at the school. (shorturl.at/pEMQ2) The memorial was held on the sixth anniversary of the death of another William Monroe High School student, Craig Jeffers, who passed away just days after graduating in 2015.

No matter how careful you try to be, tomorrow is never guaranteed. The deer running across the road at 2 a.m. doesn’t care if you’re only a teenager, with many years left to live. The tree falling on your roof doesn’t know you just paid off your mortgage. The cancerous tumor growing in a body doesn’t know that its host was a light to all around them. Sometimes, things just happen.

One lesson we can all take away from the coronavirus pandemic is to stop taking the little things for granted. Hug your friends. Tell your partner you love them every day. Don’t forget to call your mom. Live every day as though it’s your last, because we never truly know what tomorrow will bring.