EDITORIAL: This pandemic holiday season won’t be easy

The entire country is seeing a rapid rise of COVID-19 positive cases this month, and neither Virginia nor Greene County is an exception. Over the weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted new restrictions that increase enforcement for mask wearing and lower the threshold for in-person events from 250 to 25.

We’re sure it’s no accident that he’s made that request the week prior to Thanksgiving. The coronavirus has an incubation period of up to 14 days before people start seeing any symptoms. If we look at what’s happened in the two weeks since Halloween, just in Greene County, there have been 40 new cases diagnosed—the majority of which came after Nov. 7. There have been five new hospitalizations, again after Nov. 5. Unfortunately, there has been one new death. (All of these numbers were current on Monday, Nov. 16.)

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Greene County’s 7-day average per 100,000 people is the second highest in the Thomas Jefferson Health District at 14.4; Nelson County is 7.7; Albemarle County is 7.5; Fluvanna County is 6.9; Louisa County is 6.2; and the city of Charlottesville is 19.