EDITORIAL: This pandemic holiday season won’t be easy

The entire country is seeing a rapid rise of COVID-19 positive cases this month, and neither Virginia nor Greene County is an exception. Over the weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam instituted new restrictions that increase enforcement for mask wearing and lower the threshold for in-person events from 250 to 25.
We’re sure it’s no accident that he’s made that request the week prior to Thanksgiving. The coronavirus has an incubation period of up to 14 days before people start seeing any symptoms. If we look at what’s happened in the two weeks since Halloween, just in Greene County, there have been 40 new cases diagnosed—the majority of which came after Nov. 7. There have been five new hospitalizations, again after Nov. 5. Unfortunately, there has been one new death. (All of these numbers were current on Monday, Nov. 16.)
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Greene County’s 7-day average per 100,000 people is the second highest in the Thomas Jefferson Health District at 14.4; Nelson County is 7.7; Albemarle County is 7.5; Fluvanna County is 6.9; Louisa County is 6.2; and the city of Charlottesville is 19.
To us, Greene County’s numbers seem rather high for a community that has a lot of open space; they show that people are gathering together and becoming complacent with their social distancing and mask wearing. With Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s coming quickly, we fear those numbers will rise even more.
The idea of not getting together with people outside your household—whether holiday or not—is not something that’s easy to embrace; we’re struggling with that idea ourselves. Traditions matter and we’re not guaranteed another day with any of our loved ones—this holds true even when there’s no pandemic. It’s important that we spend as much time as we can (safely) with them, we cannot agree more.
However, it appears to be the private gatherings that are spurring this uptick—it’s not the K-12 schools seeing outbreaks or office spaces, both places where masks are required and enforced.
An August wedding in Maine—with only 55 people in attendance—led to a COVID-19 outbreak in the community, as well as at a long-term care facility and a correctional facility in other counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 177 cases linked back to that reception, including seven deaths—none of the people who died even attended that reception. There was definitely noncompliance with the CDC’s mitigation recommendations in this unfortunate series of events, according to an investigation.
“To mitigate transmission, persons should avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wear masks, stay home when ill and self-quarantine after exposure to a person with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection,” according to the CDC website.
We’re hoping for nice weather on Thanksgiving so we might see our loved ones outdoors, six feet apart. It’s not perfect, but if that keeps us and them safe we’re going to do it.
If you need help for anxiety, stress, depression, substance abuse or other mental distress, call Region Ten at (434) 972-1800 or 911.
We hope you stay safe and healthy through this holiday season.
