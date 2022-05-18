EDITORIAL: The hope and concerns of solar power

As sure as the sun comes up every morning, solar energy is going to be with us.

In 2015, there were zero large-scale solar farms in Virginia. Now, there are 51. According to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, 279 applications for large-scale facilities have been, or are being, reviewed. And that’s just the number from 109 localities (out of 133) that responded to the center’s survey.

Since fossil fuels are a finite commodity, more groups are moving ahead on harnessing the sun — and great strides have been made. At present, there is enough solar power in the United States to support more than 23 million homes.

The question is: How are the commonwealth and its localities going to handle this solar boom? Right now, it’s pretty much on a case-by-case basis.

Some localities have not come up with comprehensive land plans that weigh solar’s positives and negatives. In the Weldon Cooper Center survey, 70% of respondents said their plans did not prioritize types of lands preferred for utility-scale solar.

Culpeper County, where solar developers are looking to build, is wrestling with the issue. Its planning commission has recommended solar plants be limited to land zoned for industrial use. A solar farm in Spotsylvania County went online in 2021, and it eventually will include more than 1.5 million solar panels on about 3,500 acres (roughly 5 1/2 square miles).

In Southside Virginia, Charlotte County is wrestling with a proposed solar project that would require 21,000 acres (roughly 33 square miles), with 3,100 acres dedicated for the solar panels, themselves. For comparison’s sake, 33 square miles is more than three times the size of the city of Fredericksburg.

Anyone who has burned his name into a summer camp badge using only the sun and a magnifying glass understands the potential here. But it isn’t that simple.

Storage is a big issue, and so is the amount of land required. The rule of thumb with present technology is 10 acres are required to create one megawatt of power. One megawatt, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, would meet the needs of 164 homes. There are about 140 million homes in the U.S., so home usage alone would require around 8.5 million acres, or more than 13,000 square miles.

In addition, if the land that is cleared for solar previously was forested, how green is it to cut down thousands of acres of trees in order to install solar collectors? In more arid climates in the West, this isn’t as much of an issue. But treewise, Virginia is pretty green right now. Also, how smart is it to turn farmland into solar farms?

There are many issues that need to be addressed, and localities should get a handle on solar energy that goes beyond large corporations’ desire to make money versus landowners’ and homeowners’ concerns.

What is an appropriate place to clear a town-sized space for solar? How close should the panels be to existing housing? Is the land already cleared or is it forested? Is it now farmland? How big is too big? Some localities are dealing with this issue; many are not.

Statewide guidelines might not be appropriate. What works for Arlington County might not work for Accomack County. In lieu of that, localities should get a grip on the solar surge, and do so quickly. Many entities are scrambling to get in on the boom — to make hay while the sun shines, so to speak.

Energywise, solar is the future, or at least a large part of it. Like all big projects where big money is involved, it needs some oversight.

— Richmond Times-Dispatch