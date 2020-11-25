EDITORIAL: The holidays are not canceled

“Despite all of the medical advances of the past century, beating today’s COVID-19 pandemic comes down to nearly the same challenge as the 1918 influenza epidemic,” said Ron Fricker, a senior associate dean in the College of Science at Virginia Tech and a professor of statistics. “Until we have a vaccine, it’s all about people modifying their behavior—wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing.”

Did you know the United States shut down in 1918 and in Virginia schools and churches closed? Did you know there were mask mandates then, too? Were you aware that the government had trouble convincing people to follow the guidelines then, just as it does now? Did you know that pressure from community members caused many localities to reopen too soon, bringing about a second more deadly wave in October to December of that year?

Here’s where we might be “condemned” to repeat it.

As of last week, the United States had experienced 252,838 COVID-related deaths since the first reported case in January. In the United States—across two years, 1918-1919—it’s estimated that 675,000 died from influenza and pneumonia, with October to December 1918 being the deadliest three months. Researchers noted that in Virginia alone, 95% of all flu deaths occurred in those three months.