EDITORIAL: The holidays are not canceled

Thanksgiving—while it may be altered—is not canceled. It may look different than the Norman Rockwell painting with everyone gathered closely to inspect the turkey, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be grateful.
Do you still have your job? Be grateful.
Can you afford to pay your utilities and your rent or mortgage? Be grateful.
Are you able to feed your family? Be grateful.
Are you healthy and free of COVID-19? Be grateful.
Has your family been spared from the coronavirus? Be grateful.
Now, you will need to take all that gratefulness into the Christmas and Hanukkah season because things might just get worse for the next several weeks, causing alterations for those holidays as well.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” is the oft-used quote by Spanish philosopher George Santayana. Here we are—in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic—repeating it.
In early fall, professors and researchers at Virginia Tech and St. Louis University studied the 1918 influenza epidemic to glean what lessons we should have learned that we could use to combat COVID-19.
“Despite all of the medical advances of the past century, beating today’s COVID-19 pandemic comes down to nearly the same challenge as the 1918 influenza epidemic,” said Ron Fricker, a senior associate dean in the College of Science at Virginia Tech and a professor of statistics. “Until we have a vaccine, it’s all about people modifying their behavior—wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing.”
Did you know the United States shut down in 1918 and in Virginia schools and churches closed? Did you know there were mask mandates then, too? Were you aware that the government had trouble convincing people to follow the guidelines then, just as it does now? Did you know that pressure from community members caused many localities to reopen too soon, bringing about a second more deadly wave in October to December of that year?
Here’s where we might be “condemned” to repeat it.
As of last week, the United States had experienced 252,838 COVID-related deaths since the first reported case in January. In the United States—across two years, 1918-1919—it’s estimated that 675,000 died from influenza and pneumonia, with October to December 1918 being the deadliest three months. Researchers noted that in Virginia alone, 95% of all flu deaths occurred in those three months.
In Greene County, there were 28 deaths attributed to the Spanish flu and comparing that to the population that’s about 0.5% who passed away. That would be equivalent to 95 people dying from COVID-19 in Greene County using today’s population estimates. Thankfully, we’ve had only four deaths so far, but if the alarming upward trend of serious cases continues into the winter months, this could well be our grim reality if we don’t make a change, and soon.
Can you imagine residents in Greene not willing to give their all if 95 locals died during a flood, an earthquake, a tornado or other natural disaster? That’s not the way we respond when our neighbors are in need and it’s the willingness to help each other that has always made Greene County such a special place to live.
The majority of the recently diagnosed cases in Greene County came within the 7- to 14-day window after Halloween, another holiday where people tend to gather.
The holidays are not canceled, but you are being asked to celebrate them differently than in the recent past. It seems that people may not have listened to the recommendations on Halloween, but you have time to prepare for how best to celebrate winter holidays safely and there are many ways to do it and still be together.
We’ll be as grateful as everyone else when this time is behind us, but as much as we want to say the pandemic is over, we know that our wanting it be so does not make it so.
To see the full article about the similarities between the 1918 epidemic and COVID-19, https://bit.ly/36SwMM6.
Please, be safe.
