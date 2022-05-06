EDITORIAL: The Greene County Record needs help

For those who may not be aware, the Greene County Record has been operating with just one full-time staff member for the past five months. Each week, I research and write stories, interview locals, attend as many local government board meetings and events as I can, and wrangle a shifting cast of new freelancers garnered from contacts at William Monroe High School’s athletics and English departments.

If you have tried to call or stop by the office with church notes or community calendar listings, I apologize for not being readily available during normal office hours. Please email us at news@greene-news.com or call to ensure someone is in before you stop by.

If you have missed your newspaper delivery or need to change anything pertaining to your subscription, please contact Cindy in the Orange County office at (540) 672-1266 to receive timely assistance in this matter.

And last but certainly not least: if you know anyone who has experience and a desire to write—either on a freelance or full-time basis, please refer them to myself or Jeff Poole, our managing editor, at jpoole@orangenews.com.

Without assistance, the comprehensive local coverage this paper has become known for (see award story, below), will cease to be possible.

Thank you for your support and your patience.