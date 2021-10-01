EDITORIAL: Support Greene County 4-H

Next week is National 4-H Week, a time to salute one of our nation’s largest youth development organizations. There are nearly 6 million 4-H participants across the country, with 1.8 million in urban settings, 1.6 million in suburban settings and 2.6 million in rural areas.

The national celebration began during World War II with National 4-H Mobilization Week as a way to focus on what 4-H members might do to help in the war effort. Since 1945, it’s been observed as National 4-H Week with the goal of letting people in the community know more about their local 4-H club.

First Lady Lou Hoover was the first president’s wife to directly make radio addresses and two were directed to 4-H clubs, according to the 4-H History Preservation website. A June 22, 1929, address was made from President Herbert Hoover’s Camp Rapidan, in Madison County, directed to 4-H participants. In the speech, Mrs. Hoover told listeners that housework was for men and that boys should learn the skills along with the girls. She also asked 4-H clubs to serve their communities.

The Greene County 4-H is in need of volunteers for several clubs—and always for the summer camp.