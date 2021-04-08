EDITORIAL: Stop littering in Greene

Those of us lucky enough to live in Greene County know the benefits the serene beauty bring us. The mountains to the west offer a gorgeous viewshed and some of the sunsets we’re blessed with are absolutely breathtaking. Unfortunately, we also know the dismay we feel when driving down any of the lovely backroads and seeing massive amounts of trash along the roadside. On Amicus Road in Ruckersville, for example, a mattress has been sitting on a small hillside beside the road for well over two weeks. A few days later there was a black trash bag sitting next to it. A few days after that a black trash bag was found sitting on the side of Swift Run Road. This is so sad.

We want to believe the best in people and we’re hoping that they all happened to fall off a landscape tractor on the way to the landfill. But, we must ask, why that person or those persons did not turn around after arriving at said landfill and realizing they didn’t have their trash anymore?

Another terrible dumping spot is along Beazley Road. There are now signs notifying people that the area is being recorded. In addition to full trash bags in the woods along that road, we’ve seen couches and other furnishings. This is ridiculous.