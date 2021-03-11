EDITORIAL: Slight uptick in speed ups crash risk

It’s evident that driving fast can lead to increased risk for car accidents—but recent tests showed that even incremental speed increases can have big impacts in a crash.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety collaborated to perform crash impact tests at 40, 50 and 56 mph to determine how speed affects the likelihood and severity of injury in a crash. They found that even slightly higher speeds were enough to increase a driver’s risk of severe injury or death.

“We conducted these crash tests to assess the effect of speeds on drivers and learned that a small increase could make a big difference on the harm to a human body,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA safety foundation in a press release.

Researchers noted that while modern cars are equipped with safety features like airbags and improved structural design, higher speeds cancel out those benefits. The crash tests used 2010 Honda CR-V EX crossovers because they earned top safety ratings and represent the average age of vehicles on roads.