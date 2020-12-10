EDITORIAL: Shine out your light

Hanukkah starts tonight. The Jewish festival of lights lasts eight days and commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. by the Maccabees.
Legend says that after the destruction of the temple, there was only enough oil left to light the candles in the Temple for one night. By some miracle, the oil lasted eight nights; and that is why the holiday is celebrated by lighting candles for eight nights (and by eating lots of foods fried in oil!).
It is common practice to place the lighted menorah on a window sill, so that its light can shine out into the darkness at the time of year when the days are the shortest. This way, both those inside and outside can see the light and know that it is cause for celebration.
This holiday season, perhaps we can all take a lesson from this tradition of finding light in the darkness.
Are you unhappy about not being able to have the usual large holiday gatherings this year due to the pandemic? Share what you do have with those less fortunate by making a donation or volunteering at a local food pantry.
Do you love to bake for those holiday office parties that won’t be happening this year? Make the cookies anyway, and drop them off (safely) on a front porch for a loved one or neighbor who might be in need of a smile.
Do you get joy from decorating your house for the holidays, but miss being able to share that with visiting guests from out of town? Decorate the windows or front lawn so you can share a smile with neighbors driving by. Call faraway friends over FaceTime or Zoom and do a virtual walk-through, sharing stories of your favorite decorative pieces or holiday recipes.
Love holiday shopping? Make a gift for a family member or neighbor to drop off or take advantage of online deals to send a small piece of cheer to someone you miss seeing this year. Cheer someone else up, rather than reflecting on missed traditions.
Love your warm seasonal drink from the local coffee shop? The next time you’re in the drive-thru, pick up a gift card for a friend; they make great stocking stuffers, and you’ll be supporting a struggling local business while also bringing some of that cheer to others.
This year has been dark and grim, but only by finding what light still remains can we see it through to the light at the end of the tunnel. Find what it is that brings you joy, and hold on to it tight. Share it in whatever ways you safely can.
Find your light, and shine it out into the darkness of 2020.
Hanukkah 2020 starts at sundown on Thursday, Dec. 10 and ends Friday, Dec. 18. For more info about virtual Chanukkah celebrations, see the article on B1.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!