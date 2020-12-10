EDITORIAL: Shine out your light

Hanukkah starts tonight. The Jewish festival of lights lasts eight days and commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. by the Maccabees.

Legend says that after the destruction of the temple, there was only enough oil left to light the candles in the Temple for one night. By some miracle, the oil lasted eight nights; and that is why the holiday is celebrated by lighting candles for eight nights (and by eating lots of foods fried in oil!).

It is common practice to place the lighted menorah on a window sill, so that its light can shine out into the darkness at the time of year when the days are the shortest. This way, both those inside and outside can see the light and know that it is cause for celebration.

This holiday season, perhaps we can all take a lesson from this tradition of finding light in the darkness.

Are you unhappy about not being able to have the usual large holiday gatherings this year due to the pandemic? Share what you do have with those less fortunate by making a donation or volunteering at a local food pantry.