EDITORIAL: Saving Greene County’s history

When former editor Terry Beigie first joined the Greene County Record staff years ago, she noted that the newspaper’s archive books were not in the best shape. As some of those are 100 years old, it’s no wonder the paper is starting to disintegrate at the touch, and the more they are handled the worse they become.

“If anything were to happen to these crumbling books and pages, county history would be irreparably lost,” Beigie wrote in an article last October.

The Record has served Greene County for more than 110 years and many decades of archived papers exist only in our office; some exist solely on microfilm canisters housed at the Library of Virginia. Readers often do not realize that if they ask us to find a story from a certain year or about a certain person, there has been no way to find it other than spending hours poring over crumbling yellowed newsprint pages at our desks, hoping to come across the name in question so we can send a photo or quote to the inquiring patron.

A solution had to be found.

After taking over as editor in 2018, Beigie started to research different methods of digitizing these newspaper records. She pored over historical preservation grants and spoke to workers at the Greene County Historical Society. Scott Mingledorff, in particular, showed a particular interest in the project and investigated a method of turning the existing microfilm into a searchable database within the Library of Virginia’s website. The alternative would have meant unbinding each archive book and scanning each individual page on a large flatbed scanner and then reassembling the books—none of which we have the equipment, manpower hours or finances to accomplish.

Thanks to Beigie, Mingledorff and Errol Somay at the Library of Virginia, this past fall the process of digitizing the earliest issues of the Record was begun in earnest. The Greene County Register, the Record’s short-lived predecessor, was the first to be digitized with 76 issues from 1903-1905. The issues are available to view through virginiachronicle.com and the text is searchable, though editing work is ongoing.

This week, we were informed that the Greene County Record archives from February 1914 through December 1967 have been fully digitized in the same format—2,289 issues of our paper are now free to read online and preserved for the future in a digital format. We still are missing many of the issues from 1914 through 1922, but the great majority of those from the past 100 years are included in the digital repository, and more recent issues will eventually be added.

Big thanks to those whose passion for Greene County history made this project not only possible but a reality. Please visit the Virginia Chronicle site and peruse our past issues—and as always, feel free to reach out to news@greene-news.com if you have questions or want to submit any news tips, letters to the editor or photos for our reporting staff.