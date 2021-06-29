EDITORIAL: Residents are not enforcers

Tourism dollars help Greene County pay for our schools, police, fire, emergency medical services and other important benefits and services the county needs to provide for its residents. The best part is tourists are not coming with kids we’ll need to educate or—more than likely—prisoners we’ll have to pay to house. Most often, encouraging tourism will be a net positive for the county’s bottom line and as we’ve witnessed the past few years, we need that help.

Tourism dollars help take the financial burden off homeowners and resident vehicle owners who pay real estate and personal property taxes to the county. Chasing that income should not, however, bring even bigger burdens to our residents.

We believe the county government did due diligence in crafting the tourist lodging ordinance in 2016 for A-1 agriculture, C-1 conservation districts and R-1 residential districts. Currently, short-term rentals are allowed by-right in A-1 and C-1 areas. Lots zoned R-1 require the owners to apply for a special use permit (SUP) and hold public hearings in front of the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before posting the property as available on sites such as Airbnb. Tourist lodging is defined by the county as any stay for 30 days or less.