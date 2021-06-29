EDITORIAL: Residents are not enforcers

Tourism dollars help Greene County pay for our schools, police, fire, emergency medical services and other important benefits and services the county needs to provide for its residents. The best part is tourists are not coming with kids we’ll need to educate or—more than likely—prisoners we’ll have to pay to house. Most often, encouraging tourism will be a net positive for the county’s bottom line and as we’ve witnessed the past few years, we need that help.
Tourism dollars help take the financial burden off homeowners and resident vehicle owners who pay real estate and personal property taxes to the county. Chasing that income should not, however, bring even bigger burdens to our residents.
We believe the county government did due diligence in crafting the tourist lodging ordinance in 2016 for A-1 agriculture, C-1 conservation districts and R-1 residential districts. Currently, short-term rentals are allowed by-right in A-1 and C-1 areas. Lots zoned R-1 require the owners to apply for a special use permit (SUP) and hold public hearings in front of the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before posting the property as available on sites such as Airbnb. Tourist lodging is defined by the county as any stay for 30 days or less.
However, on several occasions homeowners have listed their property prior to getting the SUP and that’s a problem. First of all, the county has agreed residents have the right to speak up for or against the permit—which stays with the land in perpetuity. People have brought up arguments about the increased traffic of people they don’t know, loud parties, diminished property values and trespassers. While that may be accurate, that could be true of any neighbor that moves in and the neighborhoods do not have gates so you already know little about those driving through there. As far as loud parties—which happens even in neighborhoods that prohibit tourist lodging through their rules and regulations—there is a noise ordinance and the police may be called.
What we view as the main problem is pitting neighbor against neighbor. Essentially, the residents of the neighborhood must enforce the county’s ordinances over and over and over again with new people visiting each week. In one Greene County neighborhood it’s recently gotten ugly on social media.
There are more than 100 bed and breakfasts, rooms, apartments and/or homes listed on Airbnb that are within Greene County’s borders. We aren’t surprised that there are so many who want to visit the beauty that we are surrounded by daily. We’re glad they’re listing on a reputable site that pays the transient occupancy tax (5% on overnight stays) to our coffers. When it comes to the other locations, we’ve heard next to nothing about the impacts to the community where it sits—it could be because it sits on a farm with hundreds of acres or is already part of an area that is considered a resort area like Lydia Mountain Lodge and Cabins. R-1 neighborhoods tend to have smaller lots, so homes are closer together and it could cause more of an impact. We really don’t know.
Is there a saturation point for tourist lodging in Greene County? As Virginia is pro-property rights, at what point does having the neighbors weighing in step on a property owners’ rights? Should the county continue to allow tourism lodging in R-1 locations utilizing the SUP process? We don’t know the answer, but the chance to voice concerns about potential tourism lodging in R-1 is more than the neighborhoods in Greene that are zoned A-1, such as Twin Lakes with its more than 600 lots with some quite close together or Dogwood Valley with its more than 300 lots, have at their disposal.