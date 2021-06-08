EDITORIAL: Remembering John Warner, ‘a consummate statesman’

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, dean of the Virginia congressional delegation, praised Senator John Warner for setting the tone of how politicians regardless of party need to work together for the betterment of Virginia.

“In the Senate, John was always focused on what was best for the Commonwealth, and he could always be relied on to prioritize the people he served, not party or politics,” Scott said.

Senator Warner’s high-profile breaks with his party underscored his independent streak, among them his opposition to Robert Bork for the U.S. Supreme Court in 1987; his refusal to endorse Iran-Contra figure Oliver North for the Senate in 1994; and his endorsement of Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 over Donald Trump. He stood up for his convictions, and once was described as a “governing senator” rather than a “political senator.”

Senator Warner defied expectations. He began his political career as an accidental candidate, becoming the GOP’s nominee in 1978 after the untimely death of Richard Obenshain in a plane crash. Warner perhaps was best known then as the husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor, to whom he was married from 1976 to 1982. But he left as a titan of the Senate, considered the chamber’s foremost expert on defense.