EDITORIAL: Rapidan Service Authority needs customer input

“The Greene County Board of Supervisors has by resolution requested that RSA establish a Greene County facility fee,” reads a letter to RSA customers dated March 7, 2022. “The request is to charge the same amount(s) being billed in July 2020 before the RSA Board, by majority vote, discontinued the fee.”

The $30 per EDU fee, if passed, is scheduled to affect RSA customers’ bills beginning in June.

For anyone not familiar with the ongoing legal battle between Greene County and the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA)—a brief recap. In the past 20 months, we have published 42 articles, 10 letters and four editorials on the subject of the rising tensions between the regional water authority and Greene County.

How it started:

RSA was formed in 1969 as a partnership between Orange, Greene and Madison counties to provide for the water and sewer needs of each of the member counties.

Greene’s first dispute with the authority was documented in the Greene County Record within two years of the authority’s formation, and attempts to leave were made in 1972 and 1988.

In 2000, a water supply plan created by Gilbert W. Clifford & Associates Inc. (by RSA request) noted that groundwater sources in the area do not produce yields high enough to meet the demand needed for Greene and recommended a pumped storage site (also called an impoundment) off the Rapidan River near White Run. That report laid out a schedule and costs to complete the project by March 2010 for approximately $20 million.

By 2005, with no movement by RSA to create the recommended reservoir, Greene County decided to move forward, agreeing to take on $4.8 million in RSA debt in exchange for the ability to utilize public water connection fees through RSA to fund its growing infrastructure needs.

The 2008-09 Great Recession negatively impacted project funding, but Greene pressed on—hiring an engineering firm to select a site and purchasing the land between Watson, Dairy and Fredericksburg roads in Ruckersville for the impoundment that would allow Greene to more than triple its average daily draw of water from the river alone.

In December 2014, in collaboration with financial consultant Stantec, Greene County and RSA drew up an agreement to add a facility fee to the monthly bills of customers in order to help pay for the building of the water impoundment project. These fees were slated to increase slightly over several years leading up to the construction of the dam and reservoir.

In July 2020, RSA voted 4-2 (with the two Greene County representatives voting against) to scrap the facility fee that was being used to pay for the project. Two months later, the Greene County Board of Supervisors filed the first of two lawsuits against the authority for breach of contract over the situation.

How it’s going:

Over the past 20 months, RSA has banned the Greene County reps from speaking or voting on anything in meetings, denied records requests on its finances, filed pleas and demurrers against the ongoing legal process in court and passed budgets (again over the objections of the Greene County reps) that billed all of the authority’s legal fees to Greene for 2021 and 2022.

Greene County, meanwhile, has drafted plans to withdraw from the regional authority and run its own water and sewer system—without the need for costly facility fees.

According to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, Greene has lost more than $2 million dollars since the RSA’s actions of July 2020. Additionally, the circuit court has sided with Greene County on seven separate occasions so far in the legal proceedings—which continue next Monday with a virtual hearing at 3:30 p.m.

At the December 2021 RSA Board of Members meeting, the question of reinstating the facility fee was raised, to which Greene County member Bill Martin stated that what Greene County really wanted was to stop wasting time and to be allowed to withdraw from RSA.

Two weeks ago, BOS members from Greene County attended the BOS meetings in Madison and Orange counties. Both groups had voted unanimously to allow Greene’s withdrawal from RSA last summer, yet the RSA board continues to block attempts to move forward with this action, stating that the withdrawal will not be allowed until the lawsuit is dropped.

Here’s your chance to get involved.

RSA is required to hold a public hearing before it can add the facility fee back to Greene County customers’ bills. The hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center, 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. The RSA Board of Members has moved its monthly meeting to Thursday, March 24 in order to take action based on the outcome of the public hearing. If passed, the new water rates are scheduled to appear on customers’ bills beginning in June.

It’s time for Greene to move forward, and next week’s hearing is your chance to get involved in the outcome of this messy predicament. Whether you are unhappy with the increase to your bill or want to voice your support for or against the county’s withdrawal from RSA, the county is calling on its citizens to make their voices heard.

Now is the time to speak up.

