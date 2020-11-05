EDITORIAL: Please take care of your pets

Yet, we have cats having kittens in our yards and other cats lounging on our porches daily—and the numbers appear to be growing, in neighborhoods at least. People have moved out recently, leaving cats behind, which is unfair to the animal and the neighbors left to try to help.

Of course, there will be exceptions and curveballs thrown at you that make it impossible to keep an animal. During those times, we implore pet owners to find homes or fosters for their animals rather than turning them out into the world. Greene County is still rural, but not as rural as it once was and you’re likely to find Fluffy hit by a car traveling too fast on the curvy backroads unable to stop in time.

However, before you bring an animal into your life remember that you’re making a commitment to care for that animal for the rest of his or her life—10 to 15 years for dogs and up to 20 years for cats. Can you make that commitment, thinking ahead to possible lifestyle changes, such as getting pregnant or moving for a job? If not yet, it’s OK to wait (or foster!).

It’s also important to choose the right type of pet. If you’re an active person, a dog that’s very active could be great. If you’re not active, the choice of a blue heeler may not be the best pick at that time. Research a breed before you adopt so you’re prepared for what they might need.