EDITORIAL: Please help us to help you

Each year, the Greene County Record publishes its Greene County Guide for the year—a standalone magazine-sized publication that gets distributed for free in one of our spring newspaper issues as well as in the county visitor’s center, library, post office and other public locations around town. It is given to new business owners and new residents upon arrival in our beautiful Greene County.

The guide includes historical information about the county and the town of Stanardsville, details on town and county government and elected officials, contact information for the Board of Supervisors, tax office, voting, waste management, schools, legislators, health services and the library; the courts, the sheriff’s office, emergency services and licensing for pets. All known local clubs and organizations, churches and service groups are listed along with their board members and a link to the barn quilt trail and Stanardsville historic walking tour.

Up until 2020, the guide also included a calendar of big community events for the whole year.

Each year, beginning in January, our staff updates this guide by calling, emailing and otherwise tracking down each of these organizations to update our listings for the new year’s guide. We spend countless hours making phone calls and redesigning the guide to most easily display all the important information while leaving plenty of room for advertisements by local businesses. We hope that this guide helps those who are new to the county or looking for updated information for the business of living and working in Greene.

We can’t create this invaluable resource without your help.

With only one person currently working in the Record office, updates to the guide have been squeezed in between brainstorming and researching stories, attending various county, city and school board meetings and writing and laying out each week’s paper—and time is running out.

If you have a club, nonprofit, government organization or are on the board of a church or other community organization, now is the time to reach out and provide your up-to-date contact information if you want it to be included in the 2022 county guide. Information can be sent to news@greene-news.com or kborrelli@greene-news.com, mailed to us at P.O. Box 66 in Stanardsville or relayed by calling (434) 985-2315 during office hours. We promise to respond to voicemails as quickly as we can.

If you own or run a local business, contact Jennifer Jenkins at jjenkins@orangenews.com or (540) 223-2461 to purchase an advertisement in our guide by Feb. 3.

Thank you for helping us to help you.