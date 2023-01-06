Editorial: Look for new ways to solve old problems in the coming year

Some New Year’s missives look back on the past year. This one looks forward. To begin, we hope that the Charlottesville-Albemarle County region never again endures a year as fraught with violence and controversy as it did in 2022. But this doesn’t mean that the social and political forces that contributed to the chaos the past 12 months have disappeared.

Virtually nothing has been resolved. Problems persist. Those of us who care must reassess our reactions to those problems. In no particular order, here is a list of issues that remain outstanding and challenging.

1. The area’s public schools will still be trying to fill the educational gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting student performance where it would have been without two years of uncertainty, including a year of remote learning, will continue to challenge children, parents, administrators, as well as local and state politicians. The first order of business in 2023 should be to admit our shortcomings and stop looking for someone else to blame them on. In 2022, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unnecessarily politicized public education. He made honest and useful attempts to identify areas of weakness. Then, he poisoned that important effort pointing fingers at Democrats as the source of all problems. If he does that again in 2023, catching up from COVID and moving forward will continue to crawl rather than walk or run. To that end, focusing on changing history teaching standards to downplay the role of institutional racism in Virginia is a distraction. The state’s history teaching standards, developed over months of expert input might need to be tweaked. They don’t need to be rewritten. Culture war battles need to end. Two great examples of these distractions to education that hopefully disappear in 2023 are the suit filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) against the Albemarle County School Board. The suit charged that a test program to make students more racially sensitive taught racism against white people. A circuit judge dismissed the case as a “publicity stunt.” Yet it lingers in the appeals court. Other area school systems have been distracted from educating kids by ADF’s attempts to impose Christian religious beliefs as public policy. The second big distraction involved Youngkin’s attempt to change treatment of students who view themselves as transgender. These students make up a tiny percentage of the state’s school children. But the governor made stifling their rights a big deal. He should drop the vendetta and go back to implementing his fine plan to raise math and reading scores for all students.

2. Obscene amounts of gunfire continue in the region. Two people were murdered in recent days. Even when no one gets hit with a bullet, the shooting is intolerable. The recent admission of a gang problem in Albemarle and Charlottesville should cut through the defensiveness of law enforcement about why they cannot control the gunfire. We have called for a multi-jurisdictional task force to take a hard, honest look at the problem. That should happen in 2023. In addition to focusing on the police, community members must choose to help law enforcement solve crimes. Ex-gang members working as violence interrupters need to continue efforts to stop shootings before they occur, but take a more active role gathering intelligence about those who supply weapons to minors, some as young as middle school students.

3. Charlottesville and Albemarle need to stop talking about affordable housing and take action. Each municipality has different needs, but both seem to have planning policies that debate to death issues. It is past time for leaders to make decisions, face the inevitable complaints that come with not being able to please everyone, and break some ground in 2023.

4. Finally, in the coming year, the sons and daughters of the Confederacy hell bent on preserving symbols of a racist, slave-holding past need to stand down, as do descendants of slaves and others hell bent to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from every public space that bears it. Neither group can carry the day. Until both sides relent, this entire region can expect a stand-off that keeps both sides living in the past.

Plenty of other issues will carry over from 2022 to 2023. New ones will inevitably pop up. As we deal with all of them, our hope is that we find common ground on which to compromise and make this region a place where the vast majority of us can be proud.