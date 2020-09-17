EDITORIAL: Learning is under way, so be safe

Respect that bus: It is illegal to pass a school bus with flashing lights that has stopped to load or unload children. Never pass a bus from behind. The 10-foot area around a school is the most dangerous for children, according to the National Safety Council, so be sure to stop far enough back to allow them the space to safely enter and exit the bus. Be alert for children coming off a bus as they’re unpredictable and may run across the road without looking both ways. Teach your children how to be SAFE around school buses, as well—stay five steps away from the curb, always wait for the bus driver to tell you when to board, face forward after finding a seat on the bus and exit the bus when it stops, looking left-right-left and take five steps away from the bus toward the curb.