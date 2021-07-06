EDITORIAL: Knowing where we came from

Much of that history has already been lost, and more may fall into obscurity if we do not act.

The Greene County Record has been the only newspaper dedicated solely to Greene County since 1903. We have nearly 120 years of history living in crumbling books and dusty microfilm canisters in our office. Many of the oldest issues are missing or falling apart, and what we do have we try to handle sparingly, as the paper is beginning to disintegrate and some is unreadable. Only the most recent decade of issues currently exist in a digital format, which our staff have preserved on an external hard drive “just in case.”

If the Record were to cease to exist, what would become of this repository of county history? If anything were to happen to the 200-year-old building that houses our office, where else do these paper records reside? Some are housed in the Library of Virginia, and some are stored on microfilm in other locations, but many of these papers exist nowhere else.