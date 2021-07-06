EDITORIAL: Knowing where we came from

“In the Bible it says, love God with your whole heart, mind, body and soul, and love your neighbor as yourself. We need to know who we are so we can love ourselves properly; then we can love others.”
-William A. James Sr., author, at the Stanardsville Juneteenth celebration
Bill James says understanding of self is the key to community, and he has done the work to prove it—researching his cultural and genealogical history with help from the staff at the Greene County Library.
“I’m asking my African-American brothers, but also my white brothers and sisters, to help us trace our lineage; help us find out who we are; help us know who we are, know where we came from, so that the truth will be in us,” James said at last week’s Juneteenth celebration at Greene Commons. “I am doing everything that I can to trace exactly where I came from, who my people are, so I will know who I am and I will know where I came from—so I will know where I’m going.”
Greene County was formed from Orange County in 1838, but the history of the area in which we live reaches back to the early beginnings of European expeditions in the 1670s. We have a mixed history, full of soldiers on both sides of the Civil War, slave owners, prohibition violators, farmers and many generations of families and individuals who grew up and raised children in our particular corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Much of that history has already been lost, and more may fall into obscurity if we do not act.
The Greene County Record has been the only newspaper dedicated solely to Greene County since 1903. We have nearly 120 years of history living in crumbling books and dusty microfilm canisters in our office. Many of the oldest issues are missing or falling apart, and what we do have we try to handle sparingly, as the paper is beginning to disintegrate and some is unreadable. Only the most recent decade of issues currently exist in a digital format, which our staff have preserved on an external hard drive “just in case.”
If the Record were to cease to exist, what would become of this repository of county history? If anything were to happen to the 200-year-old building that houses our office, where else do these paper records reside? Some are housed in the Library of Virginia, and some are stored on microfilm in other locations, but many of these papers exist nowhere else.
Recently, we’ve begun exploring the possibility of scanning the oldest of our records into a digital format that would be searchable—the biggest issue with our archives is the necessity of manually reading through page after page of years of archives, hoping to notice the mention of a name or topic of research. The problem with digitizing the archives is the necessity of equipment we do not have (a large flatbed scanner, and manpower and hours to carefully take apart and reassemble each book in sequence) and the funding to make this happen.
We have begun researching historical preservation grants and are examining the possibility of outside help from an intern or the Greene County Historical Society to move forward with our preservation project, but with only two members of staff in house, it is hard to find the time between covering events, attending meetings and games and researching the news stories we bring to you each week.
As Mr. James said, we need to know who we are so we can know where we’re going. Help us save our county history before it crumbles into dust. And if you haven’t already, buy a yearly subscription to help ensure the Record continues to stay in business to tell the stories of future Greene generations.