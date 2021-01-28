EDITORIAL: It’s time again for civil discourse

We have struggled to find the right words for this page since we watched on television as hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some had severe hatred in their hearts, chanting, “Hang Pence! Hang Pence! Hang Pence!” Officer Brian D. Sicknick was killed by the insurrectionists, a Trump supporter was shot and killed by officers while trying to access the House of Representatives chamber and three others died due to medical emergencies.
Not everyone in Washington, D.C., that day had malice in mind. Not everyone in Washington, D.C., that day went through blockades on to the Capitol steps and then further into the building. Not everyone in Washington, D.C., that day beat police officers with flag poles or fire extinguishers and not everyone threatened the journalists who were just doing their jobs.
We have to admit there is a deep and disturbing divide in our country. We’d bet, however, that if we all took the time to talk to one another—and listen—we would probably see we aren’t as different as some think. We all want our families to be healthy and happy, we want to be gainfully employed and we want a safe place to lay our heads at night. We might not always agree on policies, and that is OK. But we’d bet there is more that unites us than divides us.
Recognizing the need, President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech mentioned “unity” nine times.
“We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed. So now, on this hallowed ground where just days ago violence sought to shake this Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries,” President Biden said on Jan. 20.
He said until there is unity, we will not overcome the challenges we face as a nation.
“Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together; uniting our people; and uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause,” President Biden said last week.
He noted other great challenges our country faced, including the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War I and World War II and 9/11. He said “our better angels always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward.”
We see this even more at local levels—we are neighbors and we always come together in times of great need in Greene County. When hungry people visit Feeding Greene to help feed their families, volunteers are not asking for their allegiance to a political belief; they are just hoping they’re helping them be able to go to bed without hunger. When terrible storms blow through—whether blizzards, flooding or even tornadoes—people in Greene County rally to help each other. We’ve seen this over and over and over.
Biden called for people to show respect to one another, saying that every disagreement doesn’t have to result in war. While it might be too much to ask in this time of social media, we’d like to ask that people remember to show grace and mercy to their neighbors—whether they’re from Greene County or Nome, Alaska, it doesn’t matter. We’re all Americans and we need to find a way back to that. We’ve called for that civility before, but never has it been more necessary than today.