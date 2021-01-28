EDITORIAL: It’s time again for civil discourse

“We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed. So now, on this hallowed ground where just days ago violence sought to shake this Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries,” President Biden said on Jan. 20.

He said until there is unity, we will not overcome the challenges we face as a nation.

“Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together; uniting our people; and uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause,” President Biden said last week.

He noted other great challenges our country faced, including the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War I and World War II and 9/11. He said “our better angels always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward.”