EDITORIAL: Independent input needed to fix redistricting process

Instead, within a few meetings, each side, Democratic and Republican, was requesting separate counsel. The hope had been that there would be only one set legal advisers helping the commission with its work, so this was a bad sign.

This was followed by separate maps supported by each side. Shortly after that, members started to realize the enterprise was coming apart and quickly enough brought the commission’s work to a close.

The 2020 amendment proscribed that if there was an impasse, the Virginia Supreme Court would take on the job of drawing the district maps. Accordingly, the court acted quickly, appointing special masters—experts in the field—who have since developed an initial set of district maps. Public hearings and comment periods were held last week.

Make no mistake, there is a lot at stake in how district boundaries are drawn. Individual members want to keep their seats, and others want to draw maps favorable for their future advancement. As for the parties, deep down they both long for the days of wanton and undemocratic political gerrymandering. With that in mind, maybe a bipartisan commission, in our hopelessly partisan environment, was bound to fail.