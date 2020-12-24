EDITORIAL: In defense of snow days

Do you believe in magic? Perhaps now that you’re an adult, your belief has faded, but as children our world was full of magic.
We believed a bearded man in red clothing climbed down our chimneys every year to give us presents—and to every home in the world all on the same night. A large white bunny hid eggs for us to seek and filled our baskets with enough candy to keep dentists in business. When we lost our baby teeth, we placed them under our pillow in hopes that a winged fairy would visit while we were asleep to take the tooth and leave money or a gift in its place. On Halloween, we donned costumes to trick or treat—people who aren’t even related to us all bought in to the custom and gave us candy just for saying “trick or treat.”
These are beautiful childhood memories we all share.
Another bit of childhood magic was the snow day. We’d go to sleep not knowing, but all the while hoping, we’d receive enough snow to give us a special day off. It was almost a free day—yes, I know we often had to make up the time, but in the moment it’s an unexpected day off and feels almost like a little gift.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced students and teachers to utilize virtual learning, including offering virtual assignments through emails or other platforms at any time. Does this mean the end of the snow day?
We had our first blast of winter weather this week and Greene County was one of the few school divisions that instead of calling it a snow day, students were required to complete work that day; it was still considered a school day.
Due to COVID-19, Greene County students started school three weeks later than they usually do. If snow days are given, kids will have to go to school longer into the summer—and I think decision-makers are worried about affecting families’ summer plans. We get that, we do, but in a year full of challenges—including Easter events canceled, no trick or treating and even our usual Parade of Lights restructured—perhaps it’s OK to not lose all the magic of being a kid and allow students the chance to decompress and be a kid for one day.