EDITORIAL: In defense of snow days

Do you believe in magic? Perhaps now that you’re an adult, your belief has faded, but as children our world was full of magic.

We believed a bearded man in red clothing climbed down our chimneys every year to give us presents—and to every home in the world all on the same night. A large white bunny hid eggs for us to seek and filled our baskets with enough candy to keep dentists in business. When we lost our baby teeth, we placed them under our pillow in hopes that a winged fairy would visit while we were asleep to take the tooth and leave money or a gift in its place. On Halloween, we donned costumes to trick or treat—people who aren’t even related to us all bought in to the custom and gave us candy just for saying “trick or treat.”

These are beautiful childhood memories we all share.

Another bit of childhood magic was the snow day. We’d go to sleep not knowing, but all the while hoping, we’d receive enough snow to give us a special day off. It was almost a free day—yes, I know we often had to make up the time, but in the moment it’s an unexpected day off and feels almost like a little gift.