Editorial: I found a cure for despair in holiday rituals

Thanksgiving is about gratitude. Christmas is about joy. At least they are supposed to be. In a country torn apart by politics, gun violence and prejudice, we often overlook the gifts we share as Americans and the happiness available in holidays. Individual tragedies merely compound that search.

After a year dealing with election fraud lies, attempts to rewrite Virginia’s history of institutional racism, and unconscionable amounts of local gunfire, topped by a horrific mass shooting, I headed into this holiday season looking desperately for something to feel good about.

I found it embracing the example of celebration set by my late wife. Janis died in 2018 after 46 years of marriage. She loved Christmas. Over the decades, she covered the inside of our various homes with decorations. Santa figures lined every window sill. Nutcrackers covered the sideboard and buffet, as well as end tables. “Snow Babies” ice skated on an oval mirror placed flat on the living room coffee table to resemble a frozen lake, which she surrounded with cotton snow drifts.

She insisted on two trees. The one in the den was tall and skinny so it fit neatly into a corner. It displayed 40 years of handmade ornaments created by two children and their craft-minded mom. The decorations ranged from crayon lines scribbled on construction paper in Sunday school to ornate balls of Styrofoam covered in colorful cloth and studded with hat pins and glued-on sparkle.

But her piece de resistance was an enormous artificial living room tree. It took at least two days for her to spread the individual branches that spilled from the tree’s body. She wore leather driving gloves to protect her hands. Then it was time to string strands with hundreds of multi-colored lights. This was my job with her coming behind to rearrange then until every inch of the exterior twinkled.

At last, it was time to place an enormous variety of decorations. These included faded heirloom balls gathered by her mother in Germany after World War II, supplemented by hundreds of shiny, elaborate creations in various sizes and colors, figures of birds and angels, White House ornaments, a couple of Waterford crystal pieces and dozens of Santa ornaments. The finished product resembled something you find surrounded by gawking kids at Macy’s. True to form, the parents of the young children who were our neighbors used to schedule a time when their sons and daughter could enter our home for a formal viewing.

My wife carefully wrapped almost every present she purchased. Colorful boxes topped with shiny bows spilled out from under the tree, reminding everyone who looked that it is more blessed to give than to receive.

A silver bowl on an end table served as the manger for snail mail Christmas cards. We returned the favor mailing at least 50 cards per year each one signed personally and each one containing a copy of what came to be known as “The Coveted Spencer Christmas Family Newsletter.” It focused on funny, sometimes embarrassing, anecdotes instead of lists of achievements. I wrote one each Christmas for 26 years and saved the most self-deprecating tales for myself. My gaffes grew into legends shared around the table at a Christmas Eve dinner prepared by my mother-in-law.

I no longer write the letter. But in my living room a Christmas tree rises. Though a pale comparison to my wife’s work of art, I dutifully erect it the day after Thanksgiving. Along my window sills a collection of my wife’s Santas and the Santas of my roommate’s late wife assume various poses. My favorite is Claus ironing his coat on an ironing board. Nutcrackers overlook the tree, as do the snow scene, frozen lake and “Snow Babies.”

Almost no one sends snail mail Christmas cards any more. But I now know that the glittering of tree lights that burn 24/7 can bring light to a dark soul.

And I have started a Christmas tradition of my own. Each holiday season, I take my daughter-in-law and granddaughter and anyone else who wants to go to a performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

I began listening to the composition in earnest in the first Christmas season after my wife died. I wish I could have shared the music with her. But if there is an afterlife, I hope she sees my gratitude and shares my tears of joy.

Happy holidays!

