EDITORIAL: Hope in a new year

In addition to checking in with friends and loved ones, don’t forget that everyone around you has also had a challenging year. Be kind to the checkout clerks at your favorite grocery stores, who likely have dealt with more than their fair share of workplace changes, challenging customers and income insecurity in the past year. Be kind to the mail carriers and delivery people who are not at fault for the millions of delayed package deliveries still meandering their way to homes from the holiday rush. Be kind to the local business owners who have had to juggle caring for their staff and customers during ever-changing government regulations, unexpected closures and the constant threat of staff illnesses against the desire to stay open and keep revenues flowing to avoid going out of business.

To ensure 2021 is a better year than the last, we must also continue to do our part to keep each other safe—by practicing social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings as much as possible. Although two COVID-19 vaccines have now been approved for use in the United States, it will still be several months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one. Slowing the spread to protect exhausted and overworked hospital workers is more important now than ever, and the case numbers after the holidays are not looking good.