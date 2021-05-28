EDITORIAL: Help us improve

The Greene County Record is the only media outlet that focuses entirely on Greene County and we are dedicated to that mission.

The “we” is the editor, Terry Beigie, and the reporter, Kathleen Borrelli. The Record used to have numerous reporters and editors to cover government and sports, but years of shrinking budgets have taken a toll.

You will most likely find one of the two of us at government and school board meetings, local events, high school athletic games, at court hearings and new business ribbon cuttings. You will also find us answering calls from subscribers—and even delivering newspapers ourselves to those who have been skipped—and we are the “voice” behind the three main Record social media accounts: Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram. We are also laying out the newspaper each Tuesday. We really do it all.

We strive to write about what impacts residents’ lives directly. We are the ones writing about the amazing achievements of your children. We’re at Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, July Fourth, the Farm Show, the Clay Festival and the Parade of Lights. We also write about standardized testing and school and county budgets.