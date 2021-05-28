EDITORIAL: Help us improve

The Greene County Record is the only media outlet that focuses entirely on Greene County and we are dedicated to that mission.
The “we” is the editor, Terry Beigie, and the reporter, Kathleen Borrelli. The Record used to have numerous reporters and editors to cover government and sports, but years of shrinking budgets have taken a toll.
You will most likely find one of the two of us at government and school board meetings, local events, high school athletic games, at court hearings and new business ribbon cuttings. You will also find us answering calls from subscribers—and even delivering newspapers ourselves to those who have been skipped—and we are the “voice” behind the three main Record social media accounts: Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram. We are also laying out the newspaper each Tuesday. We really do it all.
We strive to write about what impacts residents’ lives directly. We are the ones writing about the amazing achievements of your children. We’re at Memorial Day and Veterans Day events, July Fourth, the Farm Show, the Clay Festival and the Parade of Lights. We also write about standardized testing and school and county budgets.
Now, we are asking for some feedback from you to help us do what we do better. We know we cannot cover all the amazing things happening—even in our little county. Yet, we want to make sure we’re writing about the things that matter most to our readers.
We have created an online survey to allow people to tell us their thoughts about the newspaper. There is also a way to include contact information if you’re willing to be part of a smaller in-person focus group to help us not only with the content development but also layout and design and suggestions for new features.
How often do you see other media outlets beyond the Record at local supervisors, planning commission, school board meetings or high school sporting events? Who would take on that job if we no longer existed? The Greene County Record first published in 1903 and much of this county’s history exists nowhere else—and there are still so many stories to be told.
In a 2019 Pew Research Center “State of the Media” survey, only 14% of Americans surveyed paid for local news through a subscription, donation or membership. We want to hear from everyone, whether you have a subscription or not.
The online survey is available online at https://forms.gle/mRa69wVMtg2K1qBQ9.
We thank you for taking your time to help us improve and if you’re interested in a weekly subscription, call (540) 672-1266. The cost of a new subscription is $39.95 with $35 annual renewal ($32.50 for seniors) or $52 per year for delivery by mail.