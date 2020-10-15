 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Help us honor veterans!
The Greene County Record currently is accepting nominations for an upcoming special section that pays tribute to our area’s veterans. The section honoring local veterans will be included in the Nov. 12 edition of the paper. We will accept submissions for the publication, which will feature stories and profiles of area veterans, until Oct. 28.

The submissions must be of living military veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

Several veterans from the submissions will be chosen for feature-length profile stories that will be showcased in the section. Others profiled may be veteran-owned businesses or organizations.

Please submit a veteran’s name, their current address, their hometown at the time of their service, their military branch, the highest rank they achieved, the number of years spent in the service and any overseas deployments.

Submissions should include at least two photos, one from the veteran’s time in the service and another from recent civilian life.

The Orange, Madison and Greene weeklies are teaming up with other Lee properties in this project.

