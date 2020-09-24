EDITORIAL: Have a voice in this election

We are just a few weeks away from choosing the next president of the United States, but that’s not the only election this fall. Here in Virginia, we will also be choosing a senator and locally, the next 5th District representative. Before the Nov. 3 election, we wanted to offer several reminders.
First of all, the Greene County Record does not endorse candidates. We know first-hand we live in a community where members have the ability to think for themselves and we welcome your voices. Elections often bring a multitude of letters to the editor and we want to remind everyone now there will be no letters to the editor pertaining to the Nov. 3 election in the Oct. 29 issue. The final day for letters to run for the Nov. 3, 2020, election is the Oct. 22 issue of the Greene County Record. The last day to submit a letter to the editor regarding the election is Oct. 16 by 5 p.m.
We’ve had some letters recently that have caused us to rethink our policies. Going forward, letters must be less than 500 words and be of topics pertaining to local interests. Political letters should stick to support for what your preferred candidate will do, not how evil and awful the other candidate/party is/will be.
Of course, you’re welcome to submit letters on other topics at any time and we need those by Monday at 10 a.m. the week you want it to run.
The reason we do not permit the running of letters the week prior to the election is that as a weekly we’re challenged to provide a platform for someone if someone else makes an outlandish charge the week before the election. Our next newspaper won’t come out until after the Tuesday election and it’s only fair that people have a chance to rebut accusations. Please keep these dates in mind.
Several people have asked us how to submit letters to the editor. After a site re-design it is difficult to locate the online form to submit letters. Visit shorturl.at/cmuD1 (bookmark it!) to do it that way. You can also email them to the main mailbox address at news@greene-news.com. You can also mail them to Greene County Record, PO Box 66, Stanardsville 22973. Our offices are still closed because of COVID-19 and since we’re often out at interviews we cannot promise someone will be here to answer the door. If you want to drop a letter at the office you may do so in the black mailbox on the wall above the paperbox.
Early in-person voting began last Friday at the Greene County Registrar’s Office with more than 160 coming out that first day. Don’t forget that’s an option beginning this year. Visit the register’s office to do that.
We have heard from numerous people that election signs are being stolen, which is disappointing to say the least. The signs are placed by our neighbors for those willing to step up to do the jobs outlined in the Virginia Constitution. We should be grateful someone is willing, whether you agree with their political stances or previous decisions. And if you don’t agree, maybe it’s time to step up yourself?
Remember on Nov. 4, 2020, we’re all still neighbors and we’ll need to be working together in the best interests of Greene County — no matter who comes out victorious. Keep that thought in mind as we go forward.
