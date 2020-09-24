EDITORIAL: Have a voice in this election

We are just a few weeks away from choosing the next president of the United States, but that’s not the only election this fall. Here in Virginia, we will also be choosing a senator and locally, the next 5th District representative. Before the Nov. 3 election, we wanted to offer several reminders.

First of all, the Greene County Record does not endorse candidates. We know first-hand we live in a community where members have the ability to think for themselves and we welcome your voices. Elections often bring a multitude of letters to the editor and we want to remind everyone now there will be no letters to the editor pertaining to the Nov. 3 election in the Oct. 29 issue. The final day for letters to run for the Nov. 3, 2020, election is the Oct. 22 issue of the Greene County Record. The last day to submit a letter to the editor regarding the election is Oct. 16 by 5 p.m.

We’ve had some letters recently that have caused us to rethink our policies. Going forward, letters must be less than 500 words and be of topics pertaining to local interests. Political letters should stick to support for what your preferred candidate will do, not how evil and awful the other candidate/party is/will be.

Of course, you’re welcome to submit letters on other topics at any time and we need those by Monday at 10 a.m. the week you want it to run.