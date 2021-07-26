EDITORIAL: Greene is still a special place

What makes Greene County such a special place to live? The residents.
Yes, the scenery is lovely and the location in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains cannot be beat. Is there anything more refreshing than a dip in one of our pristine rivers throughout the county when the temperatures hit 100 degrees? We would rather be here in the Rapidan (Conway, Swift Run, Lynch or South River rivers, too) cooling off than the beach any day.
Living in Greene, we’ve witnessed over and over and over again how the community bands together in times of trial or sorrow. Most of the people here would give someone the shirt off their backs if they thought it would help. This is not something that happens in other areas, even elsewhere in Virginia.
That’s why we’re concerned with the way neighbors have been speaking to neighbors lately—no matter the issue: what’s taught in our schools; whether a short-term rental should be allowed; elections; and so on. No matter the topic, someone is being crude and rude to someone else in this county somewhere—both online and in public. And it needs to stop.
What are we in danger of losing if it doesn’t?
- A (free!) Fourth of July celebration that rivals anywhere else in the state—an event put on entirely by a small group of volunteers
- Spending an evening watching a sporting event next to our neighbors at William Monroe High School, United Christian Academy, Blue Ridge School, the Youth Center or Greene County Community Park
- Community celebrations and concerts at Greene Commons
- Memorial Day and Veterans Day honors with the American Legion Post 128
- The two-day Virginia Clay Festival, held annually in September
- The three-day Greene County Farm & Livestock Show, coming Aug. 5-7
- The Parade of Lights down Main Street in December
- The Plein Air Paint the Town Greene artist event in October
- Trunk or treats for Halloween
- Oktoberfest fun in Stanardsville
- Vacation Bible Schools and other special events held by county churches
There are a lot of great things happening in Greene County again and it does bring a lot of joy back into our lives, as we hope it does yours.
Whether you live off the U.S. 29 corridor in Ruckersville/Barboursville or off Middle River Road or off Bacon Hollow Road, we are all Greene County residents. We have to remember that when we’re looking for commonalities. We are residents of Greene and citizens of the United States of America. Let’s find ways to stand together instead of ways to put each other down or pull each other apart.