EDITORIAL: Greene is still a special place

What makes Greene County such a special place to live? The residents.

Yes, the scenery is lovely and the location in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains cannot be beat. Is there anything more refreshing than a dip in one of our pristine rivers throughout the county when the temperatures hit 100 degrees? We would rather be here in the Rapidan (Conway, Swift Run, Lynch or South River rivers, too) cooling off than the beach any day.

Living in Greene, we’ve witnessed over and over and over again how the community bands together in times of trial or sorrow. Most of the people here would give someone the shirt off their backs if they thought it would help. This is not something that happens in other areas, even elsewhere in Virginia.

That’s why we’re concerned with the way neighbors have been speaking to neighbors lately—no matter the issue: what’s taught in our schools; whether a short-term rental should be allowed; elections; and so on. No matter the topic, someone is being crude and rude to someone else in this county somewhere—both online and in public. And it needs to stop.

What are we in danger of losing if it doesn’t?