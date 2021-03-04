EDITORIAL: Don’t let your guard down just yet with COVID-19

In January, the first frontline workers in Greene began to receive their doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations which received emergency use authorization by the FDA in December. With a third vaccine joining the effort as soon as this week, hope seems to finally be on the horizon, and some people feel it is time to loosen the pandemic mitigation strategies—but it is too early to let our guards down just yet.
We all know the vaccine rollout has been slower than hoped. Beginning with emergency medical staff, healthcare facility staff and other first responders, the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) moved on to further priority groups in late January and began setting up community vaccine clinics by appointment. Approximately 200 teachers and school staff members were given the first dose at a health department clinic on Jan. 23, and second doses were given Feb. 20. In the same time period, residents and staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and The Harbor in Stanardsville began to receive vaccines through partnerships with local pharmacies.
The end of this month marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Greene County (recorded with the Virginia Department of Health on March 27, 2020). One year later, the county has seen more than 1,000 cases of the virus. Fifty-two individuals have been sick enough to require hospitalization, and at least eight have died from the virus, as of press time.
In Greene’s long-term care facilities, two outbreaks have been reported to VDH—both in the same facility. Accordius Health, formerly Grace Rehab, reported an outbreak on July 6, 2020, with six cases and no deaths. On January 26, 2021, a second outbreak was reported with a total of 80 cases and eight deaths. As of press time, these deaths had not yet all been added to the county total due to a backlog of death certificates in the state health department that processes COVID-19 data.
According to email notifications sent by Accordius Dec. 7 (first reported case) and Jan. 7, the recent outbreak included at least six hospitalized patients by early January, out of 37 residents and nine staff members who were ill.
For a long-term care facility, an outbreak is defined as more than one COVID-19 case in a resident in which contact tracing determines the virus was acquired within the facility. In other words, the patient did not already have COVID-19 before entering the facility (they had been inside the facility for at least two weeks prior to diagnosis) and no known exposure to outside sources of infection.
By comparison, the University of Virginia has reported seven separate outbreaks since the school opened in September, for a total of 80 cases.
Greene County Public Schools has reported 45 total cases on their dashboard, broken down into 31 total students, nine school staff members, three department office staff members and two contractors. The dashboard further breaks down cases by school building and department, although this chart only includes cases in which the diagnosed person had set foot inside the school building. In cases where illness was diagnosed but the student or staff member had not been inside the school building (e.g. 100% virtual students or students/staff who self-isolated or quarantined themselves) it is not included in the school dashboard as there is no suspected threat of spread in the school community.
In the VDH data dashboard, case counts can be further broken down by zip code. By March 2, there had been 541 confirmed cases in the Ruckersville zip code (22968), 328 cases in Stanardsville (22973), 27 in Dyke (22935), 40 in Free Union (22940) and 237 in Barboursville (22923). Note that the Free Union zip code is split between Greene and Albemarle counties and Barboursville is divided between Greene, Albemarle and Orange.
Although federal, state and local officials stressed the importance of limiting holiday gatherings and continuing to practice virus prevention measures such as social distance and mask-wearing, every area of the state saw a large increase in cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths after the holidays. Greene had seen only 350 cases up until Thanksgiving, but that number doubled by early January, with record-setting single-day case totals of 17 on Dec. 17 (roughly two weeks post-Thanksgiving), 19 on Jan. 8 (roughly two weeks after Christmas), 19 on Jan. 25 (two weeks after New Year’s) and 18 on Feb. 5.
Since the start of vaccine distribution, the rate of new cases has finally begun to slow down from the post-holiday slump. Greene County, which saw 368 total cases from March through November 2020, saw 175 new cases in December, 305 in January and 154 in February, crossing over its 1,000th case just last week. In the past seven days, 20 new cases have been recorded.
However, the health department is still struggling to keep up with demand and with the massive logistical challenge of organizing appointments for all those still waiting for their turn to get a vaccine, and it may still be several months before all priority groups have the opportunity and community clinics are able to be open to the general public. It is more important than ever to continue in our vigilance to prevent further serious illnesses and deaths as the light at the end of this long tunnel is finally in view.
We all know by now what that entails: keeping your hands clean, your face covered in public, limiting gatherings and travel as much as possible and maintaining social distance from those who don’t live with you. Vigilance now will make reunions with friends and loved ones so much sweeter once the pandemic is under control and we all have the opportunity to gather safely.
For the latest information on vaccine distribution plans in the Blue Ridge Health District or to check your registration status, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination. Note that select pharmacies are also beginning to determine their own vaccine roll-out plans as supply increases and not all are utilizing the same pre-registration system.
For questions about COVID-19 testing or vaccine registration, call the BRHD’s COVID-19 hotline at (434) 972-6261 or email BRhealthdistrict@gmail.com. Please be patient as hotline staff have been inundated with hundreds of calls and emails per day since the vaccines first became available. You can also call the new centralized state call center at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA or visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.