EDITORIAL: Don’t let your guard down just yet with COVID-19

In the VDH data dashboard, case counts can be further broken down by zip code. By March 2, there had been 541 confirmed cases in the Ruckersville zip code (22968), 328 cases in Stanardsville (22973), 27 in Dyke (22935), 40 in Free Union (22940) and 237 in Barboursville (22923). Note that the Free Union zip code is split between Greene and Albemarle counties and Barboursville is divided between Greene, Albemarle and Orange.

Although federal, state and local officials stressed the importance of limiting holiday gatherings and continuing to practice virus prevention measures such as social distance and mask-wearing, every area of the state saw a large increase in cases, outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths after the holidays. Greene had seen only 350 cases up until Thanksgiving, but that number doubled by early January, with record-setting single-day case totals of 17 on Dec. 17 (roughly two weeks post-Thanksgiving), 19 on Jan. 8 (roughly two weeks after Christmas), 19 on Jan. 25 (two weeks after New Year’s) and 18 on Feb. 5.

Since the start of vaccine distribution, the rate of new cases has finally begun to slow down from the post-holiday slump. Greene County, which saw 368 total cases from March through November 2020, saw 175 new cases in December, 305 in January and 154 in February, crossing over its 1,000th case just last week. In the past seven days, 20 new cases have been recorded.