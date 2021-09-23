EDITORIAL: Compassion has a place in football

We will not reduce all residents of Madison and all residents of Greene to a lowest common denominator—that demeans us all. We’ve heard the rumors of trash talking between the teams relating to Joshua Johnson, who passed away in June at the age of 16. The former football player’s family still lives in our community and supports the Dragons on the gridiron. You never get over losing a child. It’s not the natural order of life and we imagine it has been difficult to read what has been posted in relation to their beloved son. This is not OK and cannot be condoned, if true. Of course in the age of social media people are guilty until proven innocent. We have every belief the coaches and administers at Madison County High School will do the right thing and we hope it can be a lesson to all other youth players; it takes one dumb decision to change the course of your life. Be better than that, as we know you are.

We also heard that Dragon players said the Mountaineers just cannot perform against them (in cruder words). A winning streak does not make you a better human than those on the other team. You do not need to demean your opponent to come out on top. Trash talking is part of sports, but there has to be line you will not allow yourself to sink below.

High school rivalry games can be great memories for you to look back on. Studies show when we’re competing with our “rivals” we really do perform at a different level. Rivalries in and of themselves are not the problem; it’s when we lack compassion for each other as human beings that it gets out of control. It’s not uncommon for families to have a player from each county on the field at the same time. Parents: do not think your child would not participate—talk to your children about what they’ve said and what they’ve heard and teach them right from wrong. Teenagers need that direction, probably even more than they did when they were in kindergarten. Now is the time to talk to them and we hope to see us all talk to one another to find a way to keep this incident from defining our rivalry because that’s not who the Mountaineers or the Dragons are—of that we are sure.