EDITORIAL: Charlottesville is not a political prop

What we believe makes this latest stunt even more revolting is the civil trial taking place right now in Charlottesville against the organizers of the Unite the Right rally by the victims from both of the August 2017 days. The victims are having to relive the worst days of their lives on the stand and in public, facing those they believe are responsible for the violence against them, and yet an outside organization thought it was a great idea to grab some torches and head to that city to make a political point.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Charlottesville has been used to make a political point for someone. While running for president against Mr. Trump, Joe Biden invoked the “C” word in speeches when he had never even visited the city.

Charlottesville is not a prop. It’s more than a hashtag. There are more than 40,000 residents in the city and more than a 100,000 in surrounding Albemarle County. Many of the residents who live in Greene work in Charlottesville. All of these people are humans with real lives who all suffered from the trauma of that weekend in 2017 and every time it’s used in a debate, a political advertisement on television, online to make a point or a stunt like we witnessed last week, we all again hurt.