EDITORIAL: Charlottesville is not a political prop

Last Friday, we witnessed in horror as—yet again—Charlottesville was used as a chess piece in a political conversation.
As Republican Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus stopped in the city of Charlottesville for a meet and greet, five individuals stood in front of the bus wearing khakis and button-down shirts while carrying tiki torches—reminiscent of the hundreds who visited the university on Aug. 11, 2017, chanting “Jews will not replace us.”
It turns out Friday’s event was all a political stunt by The Lincoln Project, an organization that notes on its website its objectives were to defeat then-President Donald Trump at the ballot box and ensure “Trumpism” failed with him.
Some people online have stated the individuals that participated on Friday allegedly have ties with those in the Democratic Party of Virginia. The Lincoln Project last week said the goal of the stunt was to highlight how Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, had not denounced Mr. Trump’s statement that there were fine people on “both sides” after the car attack and murder in Charlottesville after the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.
We. Do. Not. Care. Why.
Maybe you believe the local newspaper in Greene County doesn’t get to have opinion on this; we disagree. Heather Heyer, 32, who was killed by James Alex Fields when he drove his car into a crowd on 4th Street on Aug. 12, 2017, grew up in Greene County and she graduated from William Monroe High School. Her mother was a longtime teacher in Greene and worked with Greene County 4-H, as well. In fact, her mother still lives here in Greene County.
What we believe makes this latest stunt even more revolting is the civil trial taking place right now in Charlottesville against the organizers of the Unite the Right rally by the victims from both of the August 2017 days. The victims are having to relive the worst days of their lives on the stand and in public, facing those they believe are responsible for the violence against them, and yet an outside organization thought it was a great idea to grab some torches and head to that city to make a political point.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Charlottesville has been used to make a political point for someone. While running for president against Mr. Trump, Joe Biden invoked the “C” word in speeches when he had never even visited the city.
Charlottesville is not a prop. It’s more than a hashtag. There are more than 40,000 residents in the city and more than a 100,000 in surrounding Albemarle County. Many of the residents who live in Greene work in Charlottesville. All of these people are humans with real lives who all suffered from the trauma of that weekend in 2017 and every time it’s used in a debate, a political advertisement on television, online to make a point or a stunt like we witnessed last week, we all again hurt.
Please stop using the violence that happened in Charlottesville in 2017 as some political stump box, even if the event stoked a fire within someone to stand up and run for office. We all deserve politicians who can stand on more than one traumatic act; who do not invoke the violence experienced here as some badge of honor for themselves. Be more; as voters we deserve it. As residents in Central Virginia, we demand it.