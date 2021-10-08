EDITORIAL: Celebrating readers, community for National Newspaper Week

How important is local news to you? Sunday starts the 81st National Newspaper Week and we’re asking you to ponder that question.

To us, it’s a deeply ingrained focus—it’s all we do here at the Greene County Record. Don’t get us wrong, we pay attention to state and national news, but we’ve never seen a Washington Post reporter at a Greene County Planning Commission meeting or School Board meeting.

If local news is important to you, and you don’t subscribe, ask yourself why? We’re in the community covering everything from local government to high school sports and education to crime and so much more—original stories you won’t find elsewhere. Going above and beyond for our community isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life for the two of us and we do it all—attending, photographing, interviewing and writing about the events and then laying out the newspaper every Tuesday morning. We’ve been known to hand deliver missed newspapers, as well.