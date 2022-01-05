EDITORIAL: Borrelli takes over editorship

Lee Enterprises announces that Kathleen Borrelli has been named the new editor of the Greene County Record. Borrelli, who has been the Record reporter since 2019, replaces Terry Beigie, who left the Record in November after more than three years as editor.

“We’re excited to promote Kathleen to the editor position,” said Jeff Poole, general manager for the Greene, Orange and Madison weekly newspapers. “As a Greene County resident, she understands the issues Greene County faces and is one of the people who make it such a vibrant and dynamic community. I am certain she will continue the hyper-local, award winning, comprehensive community journalism Record readers expect.”

“Thank you all for your continued confidence in my work and for your patience in the transition period,” said Borrelli, who has been staffing the local office solo since Beigie’s departure. “I look forward to continuing the good work of telling our county’s stories and preserving its unique history, and ask for your continued patience until we’re able to hire and train a new reporter to help share the workload in our office.”

As a reminder, story ideas or contributions of local event postings, church briefs, photographs or Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to news@greene-news.com or to kborrelli@greene-news.com or mailed or dropped off at the office in Stanardsville. Obituaries and paid advertisements can be submitted via the Daily Progress website or emailed to jjenkins@orangenews.com (advertising) or obits@dailyprogress.com (obituaries). The main phone number for the Greene County office is (434) 985-2315, and customer service/account queries can also be directed to the Orange County office at (540) 672-2315.