EDITORIAL: Be heard Nov. 2: Go vote!

Living in the land of Thomas Jefferson—usually just called TJ around here—and James Madison, it’s easy to feel a duty to the Founding Fathers to keep this republic going. One of the easiest ways to do that is by voting.
In Virginia, we have elections every year. We’re tough enough to handle the onslaught of attack ads at every turn; we’re enthusiastic enough to participate every year; and intelligent enough to wade through the mounds of waste to find the kernels of truth—of this we have no doubt.
Majority wins, right? Well, yes and no, and Mr. Jefferson summed it up better than we ever could: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Greene Countians came out in force last year with 79% of registered voters casting their choice, whether early in-person, in-person on Election Day or through mail-in ballots. Yet, that was a presidential year, which we know brings out more voters than other years. But this is not the time to loaf, fellow residents of Greene County, as there are local and state seats up for election and that’s where the rubber meets the road in our everyday lives.
It appears we’re taking this year seriously in Virginia—where we have governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general up for election as well. As of Oct. 21, 559,212 Virginians had voted early—up by 186% from 2017, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). We think this is promising. In Greene County, 1,677 voters had cast their ballots in the same time frame—whether in-person or via mailed absentee ballot—an increase of 250% over four years ago. There’s still time for early voting and accepting mailed ballots.
Other open seats this year are our state delegate, two school board members and two supervisor seats. The General Assembly has the responsibility for so much—from determining how federal dollars are divvied up to mental health resources for communities to what’s taught in our public schools.
It’s the local board of supervisors that sets real estate and personal property tax rates. It’s your school board that decides policies for local schools and watches over how the dollars are spent—from federal, state and local sources.
Voting in statewide and national elections is important, but in our opinion it’s even more important to get out there for the local elections. This is where each and every vote will count—as evidenced in an election four years ago where a candidate won by only 10 votes.
We’d say this hasn’t been easiest election season, but we’ve said that for the past decade so it’s lost meaning. We’ve been deeply saddened by what can only be considered threats sent to public officials or overheard at meetings. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution allows for freedom of speech from the FEDERAL government and has been extrapolated to state and local governments. However, it does not protect against threats to any public official or private citizen. Free speech is not without consequences, and it should not be. What we’ve witnessed is not indicative of the county we know and love. On Tuesday, it’s time to quiet the buzz around us and focus on who will best lead us for the next four years. And Wednesday, it’s time to be neighbors again.