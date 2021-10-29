EDITORIAL: Be heard Nov. 2: Go vote!

Voting in statewide and national elections is important, but in our opinion it’s even more important to get out there for the local elections. This is where each and every vote will count—as evidenced in an election four years ago where a candidate won by only 10 votes.

We’d say this hasn’t been easiest election season, but we’ve said that for the past decade so it’s lost meaning. We’ve been deeply saddened by what can only be considered threats sent to public officials or overheard at meetings. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution allows for freedom of speech from the FEDERAL government and has been extrapolated to state and local governments. However, it does not protect against threats to any public official or private citizen. Free speech is not without consequences, and it should not be. What we’ve witnessed is not indicative of the county we know and love. On Tuesday, it’s time to quiet the buzz around us and focus on who will best lead us for the next four years. And Wednesday, it’s time to be neighbors again.