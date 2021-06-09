EDITORIAL: As Dory says: just keep swimming

Both boys and girls basketball seasons were cut short in postseason due to coronavirus exposures and football—which was held in the spring—was cut just halfway through their season.

Last Saturday was the celebration of all the challenges the Class of 2021 overcame—as well as their families. It was hot, but not a cloud in the sky, and even though the students wore masks you could see the smiles through their eyes. Families and friends were permitted to attend with no limit on the number invited.

You did it. You overcame so much to get to the point of high school graduation and everyone is so proud.

Parents sometimes attempt to ease transitions for children, trying to keep everything fair and balanced. But, that’s not how life is. Despite parents’ best efforts, these young men and women had to do it on their own and oftentimes it wasn’t on even ground to others in their classes. Our expectations of happiness, of how life should be, can keep us from moving forward to something greater.

We congratulate all of you and hope you never forget you can overcome anything by looking away from that closed door and toward the one that has opened for you.

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I’m possible.’”

—Audrey Hepburn