EDITORIAL: A good use for the state surplus

The law is intended to get crisis patients into care as rapidly as possible, before their conditions can worsen and before they can put themselves or others in danger.

It was passed because of the experience of state Sen. Creigh Deeds, who had sought emergency care for his son. Gus Deeds was sent back home after a regional mental health employee said he could not find a bed for him; hours later, the young man attacked his father and killed himself.

Mandating placement for patients in this kind of extremis is well-intentioned. What wasn’t anticipated was just how many patients would need such interventions, or how seriously these placements would overwhelm hospitals and staff.

A legislative group known as the Deeds Commission is working hard to find solutions, and find them quickly.

Speed is necessary because the General Assembly will meet in early August to determine what to do with the $4-plus billion that Virginia received from the American Rescue Plan.