EDITORIAL: A COVID-19 check in

Hey, Greene County: you OK? We’ve faced one of the most tumultuous years in our lifetimes and we want to check in to see how you’re doing.

According to two recent reports, we are struggling. It was a year ago that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In that year, there have been 118,689,552 global cases of the novel coronavirus with 2,631,949 global deaths. In the United States, we’ve seen 29,286,650 confirmed cases and 530,829 deaths.

We’re not here to argue whether it’s really coronavirus that caused the deaths of these millions of people. You can have cancer and get hit by a bus but the bus is what caused your death. You can have cancer and get COVID-19 and that causes your death. That’s not really for us to decide here—what we are worried about is how we’re all faring both physically and emotionally.

And it’s not just a global pandemic that we’ve faced.