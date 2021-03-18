EDITORIAL: A COVID-19 check in

Hey, Greene County: you OK? We’ve faced one of the most tumultuous years in our lifetimes and we want to check in to see how you’re doing.
According to two recent reports, we are struggling. It was a year ago that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In that year, there have been 118,689,552 global cases of the novel coronavirus with 2,631,949 global deaths. In the United States, we’ve seen 29,286,650 confirmed cases and 530,829 deaths.
We’re not here to argue whether it’s really coronavirus that caused the deaths of these millions of people. You can have cancer and get hit by a bus but the bus is what caused your death. You can have cancer and get COVID-19 and that causes your death. That’s not really for us to decide here—what we are worried about is how we’re all faring both physically and emotionally.
And it’s not just a global pandemic that we’ve faced.
We’ve been isolated as schools switched to virtual learning and many employers have switched to remote working from home. We watched the stock market plunge last year at this time and many businesses have yet to reopen. Unemployment figures were the highest since the Great Depression at one point. We faced months of riots in cities throughout the country after the death of George Floyd in police custody; the trial is working its way through the courts now. We saw confederate statues ripped down throughout the South. We watched an incredibly contentious election season. And after all of that, on Jan. 6, 2021, we saw an attack on our Capitol as the election was being certified, resulting in five deaths that day and two Capitol Police officers who died by suicide afterward.
The American Psychological Association released its annual Stress in America report this month with some unsettling figures. About 61% of adults have experienced undesired weight changes since the start of the pandemic. Sixty-seven percent are sleeping more or less than they want. Nearly 1 in 4 adults are drinking more alcohol to cope. About half of parents said their level of stress has increased. Essential workers were twice as likely as others to have received mental health treatment since the start of the pandemic and about 25% have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder. About 46% of Gen Z adults (ages 18-23) said that their mental health has worsened.
Mental Health America’s 2021 State of Mental Health in America report was also recently released. The report notes that youth mental health is worsening with 9.7% of youth in the United States having severe major depression. The number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has gone up tremendously: a 93% increase over 2019 for number of anxiety screenings and a 62% increase year over year for depression screenings. Additionally, more people are reporting frequent thoughts of suicide and self-harm than ever recorded since the launch of the program in 2014, with more than half of 11- to 17-year-olds reporting those thoughts almost every day of the previous two weeks.
If you or someone you love is in the middle of a mental health emergency now, call 911. Otherwise, visit http://helphappenshere.org for information about finding help locally or call (434) 227-0641. You can also call KIDs N PAjN here in Greene at (434) 566-5410 for assistance finding providers.