Dear BOS: No to glamping project

Dear Greene County Board of Supervisors: First, let me thank you for your dedication to the people and the growth of Stanardsville and Greene County.

I strongly oppose the proposed glamping project at Mutton Hollow and Dyke Road and implore you to vote NO. This is a residential, rural setting area with homeowners, some living here four generations or more. Dyke Road is the only access for many of us to Highway 33, into Stanardsville town and onward. It is my opinion that a “resort area” as proposed by Sojourner belongs in a more secluded place surrounded by undeveloped land.

A “resort area” placed at Mutton Hollow/Dyke Road will bring many problems, besides being unsightly to everyone living next to it and to all of us who love the rural landscape traveling Dyke Road. It will create traffic problems and increase the need for additional resources to say the least.

The possibility of residents and farms in the area losing their water source alone should bring a “NO” vote. Has the town done a professional study of how 144 tents with kitchen and bathroom facilities, a restaurant to seat 144 people and a spa, etc., will affect the water source? If the farmers and residents next to this site lost their water, who would be responsible for getting them water?