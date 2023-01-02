122922-gcr-opinion-lte-womansclub_merged

Thank you for your support this holiday season

I would be remiss... if amongst all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I neglected to take the time to properly thank the citizens of Greene County. The Woman’s Club of Greene came through our busiest season with the successful completion of our annual Fall Bazaar, gifts for our seniors and the Christmas Gift Project. Our bazaar saw approximately 400-450 shoppers make their way through the maze of vendors (old favorites and many new crafters). Free gifts to lucky participants were announced every 15-20 minutes. We had many happy people strolling around the gym and cafeteria at Ruckersville Elementary School! Warm items were given out at a JABA gathering. Our gift project served 250 Greene county children complete with a beautifully wrapped gift, blanket, stuffed animal and 4 books! All mentioned endeavors could not be successful without the fabulous generosity of our county and we thank you profusely!

Happy holidays!!

Maura Rodriguez, President

In response to Dec. 15 editorial

I take issue with the thinking expressed in the editorial “They gave their all, our immorality took it away” (15 December edition of the Greene County Record). The author blames us all for being “OK with” the murders of three Cavalier football players “because we value the right to carry firearms over the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The author says “we have no moral courage” and “we have no moral compass.”

The author is blaming us all for the murders, accusing us all of immorality and cowardice, as if any single murder by a firearm in the United States is directly attributable to this country’s commitment to allow its citizens to keep and bear arms.

The murders of the three student athletes were committed by a single evil person. That evil person deserves the blame, not all the rest of us. If that evil person evaded laws and regulations to obtain the firearm he used, then we have very good reason to direct urgent attention to where and how enforcement failed. Perhaps a change or addition to our laws is advisable, but additional laws don’t help if enforcement of the laws already in effect is weak or faulty. Unfortunately, evil people often evade our laws; but taking liberties away from the rest of us does not solve that problem.

Indeed, the three murdered athletes were extremely accomplished young men, which makes their tragic deaths so painful to each of us in our community, in Virginia, and in our whole country. But EVERY person in America whose life ends in tragedy—be it gun violence, suicide, traffic fatality, or any other cause—deserves our attention and our efforts to find a best balance among enforcement measures, laws, and liberties.

Let us be sober and careful as we seek the balance in society among laws, liberties, and enforcement practices. Moral courage is not displayed in an accusation of immorality because of this country’s carefully constituted and protected liberties. That kind of argument is immature and counterproductive. We can be better than that.

Philip A. Clark

Ruckersville