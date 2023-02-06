This paper’s Jan. 19th edition included a letter to the editor from Bert Nye in which he thanked members of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus for successfully championing the passage of various rules changes which claim to reinstate a more transparent approach to turning spending bills and other measures into law.

I support efforts to restore some version of the House’s long abandoned procedures for drafting legislation. The current approach system sounds like the definition of legislative dysfunction. House members often have only a day, if not hours, to consider and comprehend huge pieces of legislation, full of provisions agreed to by as few as the top two Congressional leaders in each party. It is also a disservice to the constituents whose interests 435 House members were elected to represent.

According to Carl Hulse, the New York Times chief Washington Correspondent with over three decades reporting in the capital, it wasn’t always this way. For most of its existence, Congress had a methodical approach to carrying out its major legislative and constitutional responsibility: producing spending bills. Knowledgeable subcommittees in the House and the Senate would take detailed testimony from executive branch officials on what they needed, draft separate bills for each government function based on that testimony and then do a line-by-line review of the bills that emerged. Each subcommittee would then shepherd its bill through the full House and Senate where differences between House and Senate versions would be reconciled before being presented to the President for signing into law before the Sept 30th end of the fiscal year.

Although that process could be cumbersome, it was also engaging and informative for the Congressmen who could be expected to justify their votes for or against any bill to their constituents before each election day. In addition, the process highlighted the need for House members to compromise. It all but ensured that hallmark of a functioning democracy: that no one faction would get everything it wanted at the expense of other factions getting nothing.

These thoughts bring me to Bert Nye’s observation about Abigail Spanberger, who represents this county which, since redistricting, is part of House’s Seventh Congressional District. In his letter, Bert expressed the hope that the newly enacted House rules will give Spanberger, a Democrat, additional opportunities to work with Republicans as she and her pre-election supporters like me, assert she is prepared to continue doing.

We haven’t had to wait long before Spanberger seized an opportunity to reaffirm her deserved reputation for bipartisanship. On January 18th, when the 118 Congress was barely a week into its session, Spanberger and Chip Roy, (R-Tx-21 and Freedom Caucus member) reintroduced their bipartisan bill, Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust (TRUST). TRUST would require members of Congress as well as spouses and dependents to put certain investment assets into a qualified blind trust during their entire tenure in Congress, effectively banning them from trading individual stocks. Spanberger and Roy originally introduced Trust in Congress Act in June, 2020 and then again in January, 2021. This third attempt has 35 original cosponsors including seven Republications. Let’s hear it for bipartisanship.

Pete Costigan, Ruckersville