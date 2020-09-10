Snow, Hugh D.

October 18, 1937 - September 2, 2020 Hugh Davis Snow, 82, of Dyke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home. He was born on October 18, 1937, in Charlottesville, Va., son of the late Guy Snow and Susie Gentry Snow. In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his siblings, Eunice DeHooge, Neva Shifflett, Ray Snow and Meredith Snow. Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Collins Snow; daughter, Kimberly Powell (Jeffrey); son, Chad Snow (Katherine); grandsons, Tyler and Hunter Powell; numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Hugh retired from Virginia Power Company after 38 years of service. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Hugh's nephew, the Rev. Craig Snow officiating. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks were requested. Memorial contributions may be made in Hugh's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Mt. Olivet Church, 933 Mt. Olivet Road, Dyke, VA 22935. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
