Morris, Joyce H.
Joyce H. Morris September 15, 1931 - August 27, 2020 Joyce Odell Haney Morris, 88, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Joyce was born September 15, 1931 in Charlottesville, Virginia, daughter of the late Everette and Mary Brill Haney. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Haney; sister, Patricia Chapman; and grandson, Gary Snow. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Leroy M. Morris; three daughters, Rae Snow and her husband, Larry, Marilyn Garth and her husband, Horace, Karen Knight and her husband, Bobby all of Ruckersville, Virginia; three brothers, Everette Haney Jr., Walter "Reid" Haney, Grady Haney; sister, Emogene Baugher; four grandchildren, Lisa Deane, Nathan Knight, Ashley Updike, Ashby Garth; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many other family members and friends. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren. Services and interment were held privately at Holly Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

