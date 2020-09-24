Haney, Suzanne Page Bickers

Suzanne Page Bickers Haney, 86, formerly of Stanardsville, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Martha Jefferson House, Charlottesville, Virginia. The family, friends, students, and athletes who passed through her life will remember her strong will, her warm smile, and her hospitality. She would give whatever she had, be it advice or often food, to others. Suzanne was a life-long educator and, later, a guidance counselor. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Virginia. She worked for many years in the Athletic Training offices at the University and was an avid fan of basketball and football. She, along with her husband, was a long-term supporter of Virginia Student Aid Foundation. Suzanne was born on March 11, 1934, in Charlottesville, to the late Lindsey Louis Bickers and Mary Ella Alberta Moyers. She is survived by her daughter, Gina M. Haney and son-in-law, Glenn J. Foulds; and two granddaughters, Ella Suzanne Haney Foulds and Matilda Cilla Haney Foulds of Mountain View, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, who she married in 1955 and her brother, Samuel L. Bickers. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can gather. You may honor the memory of Suzanne by making a donation to UVA Health for the Ivy Mountain Project. Please note designation on memo line: IMO Suzanne Haney. Send checks payable to: University of Virginia, P.O. Box 7963, Boone, IA 50036.