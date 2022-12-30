Youngkin calls for stepped up economic development efforts

A 40-plus-step plan to boost Virginia’s economic development includes Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s call for a tighter focus on target industries to woo and to retain, as well as a new fund to finance transportation projects.

The governor’s economic development strategy released Thursday said a recent $230 million grant from the U.S. Treasury will fund state efforts to help small businesses with loans and early-stage purchases of their stock, through an effort managed by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation.

Youngkin said he wants to ease regulatory and tax burdens for Virginia small businesses and startups. For this, he pointed to the cost of registering new businesses with the state as well as local governments’ business, professional and occupational license tax and property taxes.

He said this burden-easing effort will also involve reform of the state’s unemployment insurance tax.

“The Commonwealth’s economic future stands at an inflection point,” Youngkin wrote, introducing the plan.

Much of the plan includes steps Youngkin has already announced — but the 62-page document reveals some of what sparked his $450 million budget amendment to fast-track preparation of sites so businesses can move right in.

This spring, Virginia was in the running for a Hyundai Motors’ electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant, which went instead to Georgia, which bought a nearly 3,000-acre site for $61 million to secure the $5.5 billion, 8,100-job project.

Ohio had a more than 1,000-acre, shovel-ready site for the two semiconductor fabrication facilities Intel wanted to build.

All in all, not having sites ready for businesses means Virginia lost out on more than 55,000 jobs, and more than $124 billion in investment.

Youngkin’s plan says the state’s target industries to pitch may be too expansive. He said the payoff would be greater with a more focused effort, like his administration’s new “capture team” bringing together university staff and industry leaders such as Micron Technology, to seek semiconductor investments and jobs, or the push for indoor farming that this year won California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc.’s $300 million, 300-job indoor vertical farm operation in Chesterfield County.

Key targets going forward include firms that want prepared sites — like the Hyundai and Intel deals the state lost — in the semiconductors, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing sectors.

One key strategy is a focus on workforce development, including the single, centralized state agency that Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater has previously announced.

In addition, to boost Virginia’s pool of talented workers, Youngkin called for ensuring that all high school students graduate with a credential or associate degree, as well as expanding internships and apprenticeships.

He wants to push to keep active-duty military in Virginia when they leave the service with tailored job-finding programs and tax breaks.

Besides the new transportation infrastructure fund he proposed, Youngkin wants to boost funds for the New Air Service Incentive Fund.

He also wants to see if there are ways to speed work on Interstate 81, the often-clogged highway artery of the western part of the state.

In addition, Youngkin wants to look at whether businesses want more inland ports — facilities where importers and exporters can pick up or drop off cargo away from often-crowded waterfront terminals.

Youngkin highlighted the tax cuts he has proposed in his budget amendments and his already published energy plan with its emphasis on holding down energy costs as central elements of an economic development strategy that aims to attract businesses and workers by keeping living costs down.

Tackling the high cost of housing, which Youngkin has also already said is a priority, is also an element of his plan.

Here, he proposed that housing plans be included in economic development site planning. Public-private partnerships with developers for workforce housing in the early stages of marketing the state to companies is another critical initiative in the plan.

Youngkin also wants to invest in new construction techniques and to revise regulatory processes to reduce construction costs.

The plan also calls for a push to expand access to broadband.

“This is our call to action — Virginia must take unprecedented steps to supercharge its economic development and promote growth,” Youngkin said.