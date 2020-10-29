Woman’s Club to host annual bazaar

Are you one of the thousands suffering a major case of cabin fever? The Woman’s Club of Greene County has a thrilling treat for what ails you.
Come out to the 45th annual Woman’s Club of Greene “Helping Hands” Bazaar to kick off the holiday shopping season and support local artisans on Saturday, Nov. 7.
This year the event, with more than 20 area vendors and artisans, will be held outdoors on the grounds of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville due to COVID-19 restrictions at the schools.
Parking is free and there’s no admission for shoppers and guests. All booths will be outdoors, giving shoppers a chance to see the fall colors around the church. Two food trucks will be on site—Sombrero’s and The 106—to help curb your hunger.
Handmade items from wreaths, painted glassware, gourd crafts, note cards, scarves, handspun yarn, baby items, jewelry and much more will be available for purchase at the event.
Shoppers are required to wear masks and keep six feet from others while there. Hand sanitization stations will be available at the event.
Since 1975, the club has hosted this event on the first Saturday of November. Proceeds from the bazaar go toward scholarships for graduating female William Monroe High School seniors. Last year, the club was able to award $3,750 in scholarships.
Woman’s Club of Greene projects and programs (like Stop Hunger Now) are all run by volunteers from the club with help from the community. The Greene area’s generosity has helped the club serve the community for decades.
The Woman’s Club also hosts the Caring for Children Christmas Gift Program annually. Due to COVID-19 the usual spring yard sale could not be held, and while it was held in the fall, the group has raised less money for the program than hoped. The club is accepting cash donations for the program, which has provided wrapped gifts and books to around 400 children in need in Greene County for the past 15 years.
The Woman’s Club of Greene County earned a first place award for home life for large clubs at the Shenandoah District of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in Virginia for members’ work in 2019, including the Caring for Children Christmas Gift Program, providing scholarships and the Stop Hunger in Greene Project, which is a yearlong program that provides snacks for elementary and middle school students and for the Youth Development Council. Additionally, the club helps supply food items for the schools’ backpack program, which helps keep children fed over weekends and long breaks from school.
The club also earned the Maxine Tolbert Large Club Award for supporting the federation’s mission of domestic violence prevention. The club also received the Dollins-Bukoskey Project Award for fundraising and development.
The club usually meets the second Monday of the month in the social hall of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, but has had to meet virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Helping Hands Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6265 Amicus Road in Ruckersville on Saturday, Nov. 7. Because the event is outdoors, it will be canceled by heavy rain.
For more information about the Woman’s Club, or to donate, visit www.womansclubgreene.org. For more information about the bazaar, including photos of the items that will be available, visit www.facebook.com/WCOGHelpingHandsBazaar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!