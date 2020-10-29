Woman’s Club to host annual bazaar

Are you one of the thousands suffering a major case of cabin fever? The Woman’s Club of Greene County has a thrilling treat for what ails you.

Come out to the 45th annual Woman’s Club of Greene “Helping Hands” Bazaar to kick off the holiday shopping season and support local artisans on Saturday, Nov. 7.

This year the event, with more than 20 area vendors and artisans, will be held outdoors on the grounds of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville due to COVID-19 restrictions at the schools.

Parking is free and there’s no admission for shoppers and guests. All booths will be outdoors, giving shoppers a chance to see the fall colors around the church. Two food trucks will be on site—Sombrero’s and The 106—to help curb your hunger.

Handmade items from wreaths, painted glassware, gourd crafts, note cards, scarves, handspun yarn, baby items, jewelry and much more will be available for purchase at the event.

Shoppers are required to wear masks and keep six feet from others while there. Hand sanitization stations will be available at the event.