WMMS teacher helps students build life skills while studying history

If you or a family member have attended William Monroe Middle School and had Stephanie Hammer as a teacher in the last 14 years, you’re probably familiar with National History Day, or NHD.

If you aren’t familiar, Hammer describes NHD as “a national history competition that centers around a theme.” Students pick a topic to research “with the expectation that they will use valid and reliable sources,” a skill that will help them throughout their school career and beyond. Students then use that research to create a project, which can be a paper, a performance, a website, a documentary or an exhibit. They then compete in a district competition and can move on to the state and national competitions depending on how they perform.

The middle school lacked a science fair or something similar so Hammer decided to see if anyone would be interested in helping her get something started and NHD was brought to WMMS. In the very first year of NHD at Monroe, a student made it all the way to the national competition and students have done well and placed in many of the years since.

Hammer joked that it is more of a “National History Year” than a “National History Day” as students spend much of the year working on this project.

Students have one block during the day where they can work on the project in school and one day a week where they can stay after to continue working. They first learn about the theme, brainstorm project ideas, pick a topic to get approved and then begin working. The project must be approved in order to ensure an adequate amount of resources will be available and to check that it fits within the year’s theme.

The theme for the 2022-23 school year is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas” and some project topics from WMMS students include tuberculosis, Shenandoah National Park, the Olympics and many more.

Using the knowledge she has gained over the years helping students with NHD projects, Hammer recently contributed a chapter to “Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students,” a publication that will help guide students through their research and projects.

“The national program has provided an abundance of teacher materials on how to do research and background information on a variety of things,” Hammer shared. “They decided they wanted to write a book on how to do research that would cater to students.”

Hammer’s chapter is entitled “Assessing Reliability, Relevance, Historical Context and Close Reading” and is one of 17 chapters contributed by teachers all over the country to help students through their projects.

This was Hammer’s second time contributing a chapter to one of NHD’s publications and she has previously been involved in other programs NHD has held to help other teachers.

Students Addison and Melissa had nothing but kind things to say about Hammer as well when I spoke to them while they worked on their project after school. Addison noted that while the project can be stressful at times, it is a great opportunity to learn new skills.

“It is so beneficial to student’s academic growth. What they learn doing National History Day project is applicable to just about everything else they do in school, whether it’s reading or writing or having to create something that demonstrates their learning. Particularly the writing that they do is a lifelong skill,” concluded Hammer.