The following is a press release from Greene County Public Schools:

Several students from William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School earned top placements at the National History Day State Competition held Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Va.

Eight students earned first- and second-place honors and special prizes, and two student projects qualified for the national competition in June.

National History Day is a competition in which students in grades 6-12 choose a topic and dive deeply into the past by conducting extensive research in libraries, archives and museums. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Below is the list of student winners:

Senior Division

Second Place

Caroline Bruton, Individual Documentary, The Interstate Highway System: From Wagon Trails to Superhighways

Special Prizes

Caroline Bruton, Individual Documentary, The Interstate Highway System: From Wagon Trails to Superhighways

$400 White House History Prize, presented by The White House Historical Association

Junior Division

First Place

Katia Hermanson, Madeline Bruton, Group Performance, The All American Girls Professional Baseball League; A Frontier in Women’s Sports

Special Prizes

Olive Handy, Alex Lavoia, Group Exhibit, It’s all in the MATH

$50 African American History Prize, presented by the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Greater Richmond Chapter

Quincy Hogge, Andrew Morris, Hector Cortez-Corranza, Group Performance, Tuskegee Airmen

$500 Award in Aviation History, presented by The Military Aviation Museum, and a one-year family membership to the museum

“Our students had a great time and presented fantastic projects,” said Stephanie Hammer, NHD coach and teacher at William Monroe Middle School. “We are beyond thrilled to have two student projects moving forward to this year’s national competition.”