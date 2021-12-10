WMMS robotics places second at Regionals

M.A.C. Attack represents Greene County at state finals Dec. 5
Very few clubs and activities took place at the elementary or middle school levels last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. William Monroe seventh-graders Mukund Marri, Alistair Hogge and Caden Rougeau are excited to be back this year and took first place in robot design and second overall in the regional First Lego League Robotics tournament at James Madison University Nov. 6. Their win earned them a spot in the FLL State competition, which took place Dec. 5, after press time.
The last time these three boys competed, they were in fifth grade at Ruckersville Elementary School with Donna Shifflett (now retired) as their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher and team coach. Elementary teams compete in division one while middle school is in division two for First Lego League (FLL). High school teams compete in a different medium and with more complex coding and design specifications.
“Something that I thought was unique compared to when they worked together at (RES) is because it’s a smaller team, they got to do everything,” said father and coach Ram Marri. “They got to try their hand at programming, design and even in the project all of them were involved. Typically with larger teams, what I’ve seen people do is teams will split up and there will be two or three people just working on the project.”
There are four components to a successful FLL robotics entry: the research project, which culminates in a product design and video advertisement; a presentation on the design of their product; a second presentation on the program’s core values and how the team members functioned together; and the in-person robot games. This year, only the robot games are taking place in person due to ongoing COVID mitigation strategies.
“Because of COVID, they split up the competition in two parts,” Ram Marri said. “Some parts of the competition were completely virtual, so they had to get on to a Zoom call three days before the in-person (robot games) … They competed against other middle schoolers and I guess there were lots of teams that were interested so it was tough on that day. It was an all-day thing for them; at the end of the day, they came to know that they made it to states—they came second.”
The team name is M.A.C. Attack—both for the initials of the three members and for their shared love of mac and cheese. The robot’s name is Lil’ Mac.
Mukund Marri is in his third year of robotics and initially got interested because his older brother was on the team; Akhil Marri is now a member of the high school robotics team, which will be competing later this month.
“I saw (Akhil) coding and I wanted to do it, so in fourth grade I started with some of my friends,” Mukund Marri said. “(Akhil) helped us sometimes; he would give us tips on how to work stuff.”
Mukund Marri said he especially enjoyed meeting all the other teams at the regional competition and that he learned a lot from his experiences in fourth and fifth grade.
“When we were on the Ruckersville team, since it was split, we didn’t work on the robots by ourselves,” he said. “Here, we could put in a little bit more creativity and we had more time to make it how we wanted and to make it improved in some ways based on past years.”
“FLL has core values and one of them is discovering new skills and ideas,” said Hogge, who is in his second year of robotics. “We use those ideas from past years and also use some of our new ideas that we learned. Block coding … doesn’t take a whole lot of practice, but I learned all of the skills in that STEM class (with Donna Shifflett).”
The “C” in M.A.C. Attack, Caden Rougeau is also in seventh grade and all three boys are in Ms. Winfield’s Algebra class at WMMS this year.
“Now that the kids can go back to school, the can do another regular school activity,” said mom Sri Marri. “I’m so glad they can go back and spend time. Last year it was hard for my boys; even though they both had the option of hybrid, we opted for online (education) and especially (Mukund) likes to be with the people. This year I see he’s happy.”
This year’s Lego League challenge is called Cargo Connect and deals with transportation and delivery themes.
“The challenge is about finding better ways to transport goods—finding more efficient ways as well as environmentally friendly ways, being cost conscious—all of those parameters,” Ram Marri said. “We saw something on NBC29 just a couple of weeks before that meeting that kind of attracted our attention.”
Marri said the video was of Senator Mark Warner speaking at the Charlottesville post office about pandemic-related mail delivery delays and efforts to hire more staff in order to reduce those delays
“We played that for the kids and that kind of piqued their interest in doing something about how to deliver on time and how to take care of packages that are getting lost to porch pirates,” he said.
The boys designed an automated storage unit where customers could pick up packages—kind of a cross between a storage unit, a P.O. box and an Amazon Locker.
“We were trying to make it so that these mail carriers could save some time when they’re delivering packages,” Hogge said. “The storage units are an optional service where instead of having the package delivered to your home, you have it delivered to the local storage unit. There is a fee for keeping this storage unit … (and) if you’re away on a job, let’s say you’re in California and you’re afraid that your packages will get stolen from your front porch, you can keep it in the storage unit and we guarantee that it’ll be safe.”
Since the Marris have a 3D printer at home, they were somewhat familiar with the free 3D design software called TinkerCAD, with which the boys designed their storage unit. The model includes a key pad which the carrier activates when he delivers the packages to the storage unit. The recipient would then enter a secure code to receive their package on their own time.
“It would just pop up on the phone, you download the code and type it in to the keypad or touch your phone onto the keypad screen and it would open it up,” Mukund Marri said.
The boys agreed that narrowing down their topic was the hardest part this year, as there are so many current issues with shipping and delivery systems. In order to narrow down their field, they created and distributed a survey beginning with friends and family members.
“We sent out a survey and we got 70 responses,” Hogge said. “Out of those, lots of people have had their package stolen or broken, and that inspired us to act on it.”
Sri Marri said the parents helped very little with the research.
“The kids came up with the questions for that survey like, ‘in the past year, how many packages did you have lost or stolen or damaged?’” she said.
“We used close family members and their experiences to start talking about it and then we went on to do a survey with a larger population,” Ram Marri said. “Out of the respondents, close to 10% had their packages stolen. The idea was to understand how much of an issue this is to make sure they’re going after the right problem. Ten percent is quite significant.”
Some survey respondents said they employed their own alternate solutions to package security such as requiring a signature for delivery or mounting a camera to watch for package thieves. Out of the 70 answers, 36 said they would be interested in a solution such as that proposed by the team.
In the robot games portion of the competition, Lil’ Mac has two and a half minutes to complete a host of challenges on a tabletop arena, such as navigating around obstacles, carrying boxes to certain areas, unloading cargo from a model airplane and turning switches. Different tasks are worth different amounts of points and mistakes can cost points. The robots are programmed with block coding to perform these tasks at the push of a button, and having to correct errors by picking up or moving the bot in the middle of the competition also costs points.
Since the regional competition, the boys have been working on minor improvements to their robot design based on the judges’ feedback.
“They just gave us little things we can change to make our robot better and our presentation better,” Mukund Marri said. “We also had a recording and we could see what was going wrong and what we could change.”
One addition includes a dock to ensure Lil’ Mac is aligned with the board correctly at the start of the run, as starting off crooked can throw off all their calculations. With several different robot arm attachments for different tasks, the team created an order of operations for the tasks based on the attachment needed (more than one task can be done with each attachment), time needed to complete the task, number of points each task is worth and which tasks are their favorite ones to solve. Lil’ Mac generally completes 10-11 tasks within the time limit.
The state competition took place Dec. 4-5 at Harrisonburg High School, with virtual project presentations on Thursday, Dec. 2. Results had not yet been released as of press time.
M.A.C. Attack was also supposed to receive a trophy for their best design award from regionals. Unfortunately, due to shipping delays the trophy has not yet arrived.