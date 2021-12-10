WMMS robotics places second at Regionals

Since the Marris have a 3D printer at home, they were somewhat familiar with the free 3D design software called TinkerCAD, with which the boys designed their storage unit. The model includes a key pad which the carrier activates when he delivers the packages to the storage unit. The recipient would then enter a secure code to receive their package on their own time.

“It would just pop up on the phone, you download the code and type it in to the keypad or touch your phone onto the keypad screen and it would open it up,” Mukund Marri said.

The boys agreed that narrowing down their topic was the hardest part this year, as there are so many current issues with shipping and delivery systems. In order to narrow down their field, they created and distributed a survey beginning with friends and family members.

“We sent out a survey and we got 70 responses,” Hogge said. “Out of those, lots of people have had their package stolen or broken, and that inspired us to act on it.”

Sri Marri said the parents helped very little with the research.

“The kids came up with the questions for that survey like, ‘in the past year, how many packages did you have lost or stolen or damaged?’” she said.